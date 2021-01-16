Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Follow along here all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. with coverage on Fox. Follow along here all day for updates.

Situational Football

Green Bay’s offense has taken flight in Year 2 for coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It led the NFL in scoring, going from 23.5 points per game to 31.8, on the strength of exceptional play in the red zone and on third down.

On third down, the Packers went from a 23rd-ranked 36.0 percent conversion rate last year to a second-ranked 49.4 percent this year. In the red zone, they went from an eighth-ranked 64.0 percent touchdowns to a top-ranked 80.0 percent touchdowns.

“I just think there’s been more consistency in terms of some of the concepts we’ve been able to practice throughout the course of the season,” LaFleur said. “Not always getting them called, but more carryover from game plan to game plan, but also our players’ understanding of what it is we’re trying to get done and their ability to go out and execute. I just think that everybody is one the same page and there’s a lot of guys that are playing at a high level. That certainly makes it easier, because it doesn’t really matter what you have drawn up if the guys can’t go out there and (win their) one-on-one battles.”

Here's the tale of the tape:

Green Bay’s offense: No. 2 third down, No. 1 red zone. Los Angeles’ defense: No. 3 third down, No. 12 red zone.

Los Angeles’ offense: No. 12 third down, No. 19 red zone. Green Bay’s defense: No. 10 third down, No. 8 red zone.

There Will Be Fans

With falling COVID rates in the area, the Packers will have ticketed fans - 6,000 of them - for the first time all season.

"The guys get excited the more people that are in the stands," LaFleur said. "I definitely think that the energy that you feel in the games where we have played in front of more people, that’s real. Hopefully, everybody that comes to the game on Saturday is nice and loud for us and get excited."

Prediction

Everyone knows the big matchups (and if you somehow don’t, scroll down for links). Green Bay’s offense vs. Los Angeles’ defense in general, and Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey and the offensive line vs. Aaron Donald, in particular.

It’s the other side of the ball that will win this game. The Rams’ offense is not good. It hasn’t been for most of the season and, now, quarterback Jared Goff is dealing with a surgically repaired thumb and top receiver Cooper Kupp is inactive. Green Bay’s defense finished strong. That’s the advantage that will carry the Packers to next week’s NFC Championship Game.

Packers 24, Rams 13 (Bill’s record: 13-3).

Inactives

The Packers are mostly healthy after their first-round bye. The Rams, however, will be without their top receiver and starting left guard.

The Big Matchups

– No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense: Who has advantage in playoff history?

– On the sideline, it’s good friends Matt LaFleur vs. Sean McVay.

– A longtime NFL defensive backs coach broke down Adams vs. Ramsey. Ramsey has been kryptonite some great receivers down the stretch.

– Can the Packers stop Donald from wrecking the game plan? “You can’t put a corner speed on a 295-pound man and say he’s normal. He can do just about anything when he wants,” Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said.

– For all the talk about the Packers’ offense vs. the Rams’ defense, the other side of the ball might tell the tale.

– Both special teams stink.