NFL Primetime Schedules; Packers Get Five-Game Max

Of Green Bay's eight games at Lambeau Field, three will be played under the lights. That includes the Week 2 home opener vs. the Chicago Bears.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sneak in a midday nap if you can, because the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to play five primetime games in 2022 for a ninth consecutive season.

The Packers’ home opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 18 will be the Sunday Night Football game for Week 2. Incredibly, this will mark the 17th consecutive season in which these ancient rivals have played under the primetime lights.

That’s Green Bay’s only night game during the first seven weeks of the season. The final 11 weeks will be filled with green-and-gold, though.

In one of the big games of the season, the Packers will play at the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30. That will be the Sunday Night Football game for Week 8 and will feature four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo’s rising star, Josh Allen.

The Packers will play in primetime in Week 11 and Week 12.

On Nov. 17, they’ll host the Tennessee Titans as part of Amazon Prime’s new Thursday Night Football package. Those teams were the No. 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively, last season but were bounced in the divisional round.

After the mini-bye, the Packers will return to Sunday Night Football to play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 27. The Eagles won at Green Bay on Thursday night in 2019 but Green Bay won in 2020.

Green Bay’s final primetime game comes after its bye. In Week 15, the Packers will host the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on Dec. 19. The Packers beat the Rams in the 2020 playoffs and again last season.

The Packers are one of 13 teams that are scheduled to play the maximum of five primetime games.

The Packers’ Sunday night games against Buffalo and Philadelphia are subject to flexible scheduling, which allows NBC to trade a bad matchup for a better game.

Here are the primetime schedules.