NFL Schedule Changes Impact Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Because of COVID slamming the rosters of the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams, the NFL broke from stated policy and changed this week’s schedule.

The Las Vegas at Cleveland game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was shifted to Monday. The Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at Rams games, originally scheduled for Sunday, were moved to Tuesday.

Who knows what’s in store in Green Bay, which has only defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the COVID list ahead of Sunday’s showdown at the Baltimore Ravens, but this week’s schedule changes have created a slight advantage for the Packers for next week. Instead of having a one-day rest disadvantage to face Cleveland on Christmas Saturday, they will have a one-day rest advantage.

“Yeah, I’m not going to worry about that,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “We’re solely focused on the Baltimore Ravens and, if we focus on anything other than that, we’re going to put ourselves not in the best position to win a football game against one of the best teams in the league. So, I’m not going to worry about that. We’ll adjust as we have, like we did today. I mean, shoot, they came out with the protocols last night and we adjusted today. But that’s just kind of where we’re at.”

The schedule changes created Monday and Tuesday doubleheaders. On Monday, it will be Raiders at Browns at 4 p.m. Central on NFL Network and Vikings at Bears as scheduled at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN. The Tuesday games, both set for 6 p.m. Central, will air on Fox.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the league said in a statement.

Nobody is happy, especially the healthy teams who have had their games moved, which will put them at a disadvantage for the following week. And it left at least one Packers player wondering about changing league policy.

The Omicron variant of COVID is much more contagious than previous versions but much less dangerous in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. Even with almost 95 percent of players being vaccinated, positive tests have soared, showing vaccines do little good in terms of infection (but a lot of good in limiting symptoms). Washington, for instance, has 23 players on its COVID list. The Browns also have 23 players on the COVID list, including half of their 22 starters. Among them: starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum.

According to NFL Network, about 6 percent of NFL players have tested positive over the last five days.

The league is hoping eased return-to-play rules will help it get through this huge bump in the road with playoff berths to be determined and the postseason on the horizon.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response,” Commission Roger Goodell said in a memo. “Based on medical advice, we have instituted additional protocols as well as revised testing protocols for reinstating players who have tested positive. We have also considered whether certain games should be rescheduled in light of current conditions.”