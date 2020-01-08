PackersMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL’s Winds of Change Blow Packers Into Divisional Round

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL’s recycling system has been in full effect this season.

Of the eight remaining teams, seven were on the golf course at this time last year. That includes Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff opponents, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. In fact, with San Francisco hosting Minnesota on Saturday, what’s left of the NFC playoff field is new to the NFL’s final eight.

In the AFC, Baltimore hosts Tennessee on Saturday and Kansas City hosts Houston on Sunday. Of those teams, only Kansas City was part of last year’s divisional playoffs.

While Seattle is back in the divisional round, being in the playoffs is standard operating procedure for 68-year-old coach Pete Carroll. For the eighth time in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Carroll led the team to the playoffs.

Video: NFL's best road teams in 2019

Meanwhile, Packers coach Matt LaFleur joined Jim Caldwell (Indianapolis, 2009), Jim Harbaugh (San Francisco, 2011), Steve Mariucci (San Francisco, 1997) and George Seifert (San Francisco, 1989) as one of five head coaches in league history to win at least 13 games in his first season at the helm of a team.

“They’re a tough team,” LaFleur said of the Seahawks on Monday. “They’ve been extremely tough on the road. We’re just kind of digging in to the early stages of the prep, but I thought they played a physical football game yesterday. Obviously, was glued into that game. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (99.4 passer rating) and Russell Wilson (96.0) rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in postseason passer rating (minimum 100 attempts). They’re the only remaining starting quarterbacks among playoff teams who have won Super Bowls.

Regardless of how things shake out this weekend, there will be a new Super Bowl matchup. New England was ousted by Tennessee on Saturday while the Rams failed to even make the playoffs.

Including Minnesota’s upset win at New Orleans and the Titans’ upset of the Patriots, all four of this year’s No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round for a second consecutive year

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Select McCarthy as New Coach

Bill Huber

Mike McCarthy goes from having Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback to Dak Prescott

Inconsistent Play Has Packers Confronting Daunting History

Bill Huber

Said Dean Lowry: “We’ve shown that we can be dominant at times. We’ve just got to put it all together.”

Too Close for Comfort? Not for Packers, Seahawks

Bill Huber

In one-score games, no teams have been better than the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks

The Early Read: Packers Defense vs. Seahawks Offense

Bill Huber

With Seattle's running backs on injured reserve, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson

Home Dominance vs. Road Warriors

Bill Huber

The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 at home; the Seattle Seahawks are 8-1 on the road.

Packers, Seahawks Optimistic on Injury Front

Bill Huber

Green Bay's offensive line mostly returned to practice on Monday while the Seahawks feel good coming out of their Wild Card win

After Ugly Ending With Rodgers in Green Bay, McCarthy Gets New Start in Dallas

Bill Huber

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Mike McCarthy had been fraying for years before taking a turn in September 2018.

The Early Read: Packers Offense vs. Seahawks Defense

Bill Huber

Seattle's defense, once the most dominant unit in the NFL, is one of the worst this season.

The Early Read: Packers-Seahawks Special Teams

Bill Huber

Fast-improving Packers could have edge in key matchups

Packers-Seahawks History Lessons Are Mostly Bitter

Bill Huber

The epic collapse in the 2014 NFC Championship Game will live in infamy