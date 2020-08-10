No Additions to Packers’ COVID List for Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news is the Green Bay Packers haven’t had anyone added to their COVID-19 reserve list in a week.

The bad is none of the five players have been removed from the list.

Linebacker Greg Roberts (13 days), tight end Jace Sternberger (11), kicker Mason Crosby (11), defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (11) and long snapper Bradley Hunter (seven) have been on the list for at least a week. That’s where they remained as of Sunday.

“We really don’t have any updates,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday.

The team won’t actually start practicing until Saturday. For the players on the list, they’ve remained engaged via video and Zoom calls.

“We’ve got cameras set up in every meeting room, that we can have dialogue back and forth through Zoom,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “Jace is getting all the meeting time, whether it’s with (tight ends coach) Justin Outten) or (quality-control coach) Kevin Koger or myself, so we like that he’s up to speed at least mentally.”

In theory, so long as the players, staff and their families do the right things, the team's odds of staying COVID-free through training camp should be decent. After all, 80 virus-free players can't spread COVID. However, just one misstep could tilt the equation the wrong way. Getting to the season healthy, and staying healthy, will be a team effort.

“We’re all in this sucker together, that’s for sure,” LaFleur said at the start of camp.

From Friday through Sunday, only five players were added to COVID-19 reserve lists around the league. At the same time, 23 players were activated.

Here is a team-by-team look through Sunday, via SI’s Arizona Cardinals site, based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physical)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (4 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (3 activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (1 passed physical)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (4 activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (7 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (7 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFI illness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 13 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (7 activated, 1 subsequently waived), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 3 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 NFI (1 passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19, 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (1 activated, then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI