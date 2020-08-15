For 11th Consecutive Day, No COVID-List Additions for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No COVID-19 news is good news for the Green Bay Packers.

For the 11th consecutive day, the Packers on Friday didn’t add anyone to their COVID-19 reserve list. That follows a league-wide trend. Over the last eight days, only eight players throughout the NFL have been placed on COVID lists.

Then again, no news sometimes is not always good news. None of the five players on the Packers’ COVID list have been activated. Linebacker Greg Roberts (18 days), tight end Jace Sternberger (16), kicker Mason Crosby (16), defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (16) and long snapper Hunter Bradley (12) remain on the list ahead of the team’s first practice of training camp on Saturday.

“I don’t think practice will be too much different,” cornerback Kevin King said on Friday. “It’ll be good to actually get out there and play some football and go against the ones, and really just get out there and compete.”

In a perfect world, since the players and staff continue to test negative for COVID, these first practices should go off without a hitch. Still, when applicable, social-distancing rules will be applied.

“Certainly, we’re going to try to remind our guys to keep their distance when they’re not in there, whether it’s in the drills or whether we’re doing 11-on-11,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “But I think it will have a pretty typical feel to it, we’ve just got to be mindful as coaches to, when the players aren’t in the specific drill or out there in 11-on-11, to stay away from each other.”

While the Packers are going on two weeks without a COVID-list addition, the Cardinals, Chargers, Panthers, Patriots and Texans haven’t had anyone test positive or put in quarantine.

As noted by Howard Balzer of SI.com’s All Cardinals site, “Since the start of camps, 109 players were placed on reserve/COVID with 87 activated, seven of whom were waived. Of the 22 still out, 15 have missed at least 12 days for a total of 244 (16.3 average). Eight players have missed anywhere between 17 and 19 days.”

Here is a team-by-team look through Friday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (5 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (1 activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 13 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI

