Here’s Perhaps the Worst Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers need help at receiver and offensive tackle, which this mock draft failed to address.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – And the award for the worst seven-round mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season goes to …

This one.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso mocked all 262 draft picks. If this would be the Green Bay Packers’ haul, there might be picketers outside Lambeau Field by Saturday evening. Aaron Rodgers, who is skipping the start of the offseason program, might even come to Green Bay to join the angry fans.

With their pick at No. 22 and with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Georgia’s George Pickens among the receivers on the board, Trapasso went with Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. At 6-foot-2 with 4.39 speed, Elam is a perimeter cornerback. And a darned good one. But the last thing the Packers need is a perimeter cornerback. With Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas, Green Bay might have the best trio in the NFL.

With their pick at No. 28 and with Pickens and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson still available, the Packers surely would take a receiver, right? Nope. They wound up with Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. The pairing of Dean and De’Vondre Campbell potentially would give Green Bay an elite set of linebackers to go with their elite set of cornerbacks.

At No. 53 of the second round, Green Bay got a receiver, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. Moore is an excellent player but, at 5-foot-9, he is only a slot receiver. The Packers have Randall Cobb and last year’s third-round pick, Amari Rodgers, as slot-only players. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce were available.

With the other second-round selection, Green Bay picked up the outside linebacker depth it needs. In the third round, it grabbed a block-first tight end. UCLA’s Greg Dulcich was available.

A Round 2 trade gave Green Bay three picks in the fourth round. Those selections were used on punter Matt Araiza – a superb talent but the Packers signed veteran Pat O’Donnell in free agency – a guard and a penalty-machine offensive tackle.

It’s not until No. 249 of the seventh round that receiver is addressed again with Tulsa’s Josh Johnson. At 5-foot-10 1/2 and with 4.60 speed, he’s also destined for slot duty.

So, the Packers enter the draft with major needs at receiver, in particular, and playmakers, in general, as well as high-quality depth at offensive tackle (to challenge Yosh Nijman at right tackle) and outside linebacker. This mock draft only took care of outside linebacker.

