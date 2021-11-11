Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Yes, No, Yes: Rams Beat Packers to Sign Beckham

    After a bizarre and contradictory series of tweets between three NFL insiders, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with a team other than the Packers.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Odell Beckham is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

    Officially.

    Life changes quickly, as demonstrated by a wild series of tweets preceding the signing.

    At 2:43 p.m., NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was “currently focused” on the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

    At 2:44 p.m., ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham was “finalizing” a deal with the Rams.

    At 2:49 p.m., Josina Anderson said Beckham had just told her he’s “on the fence” between the Packers and Rams.

    The Rams’ posted the signing on the Web site – only to take it down.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13901987
    Play
    News

    Week 10 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    Aaron Rodgers figures to be back in the starting lineup after testing positive for COVID-19. Given the challenges, should he be a fantasy starter this week?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17084793
    Play
    Gambling

    Will Rodgers Return to Packers? Bet On It

    Here are the latest odds on Aaron Rodgers' return to the Packers and Odell Beckham's next team.

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1923111
    Play
    News

    Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Keke Returns

    All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't practice but he was present for the start of Wednesday's practice.

    20 hours ago

    It was a bizarre series of events featuring three of the NFL's top insiders and one of the top franchises reporting conflicting information.

    So, as John Carrey’s character from Dumb and Dumber famously said, “You’re telling me there’s a chance.”

    Ultimately, though, the Rams did seal the deal. At 3:14 p.m., they made the official announcement.

    The Rams – who were knocked off by the Packers in last year’s playoffs and will play at Green Bay on Nov. 28 – have made two marquee additions in their push for the Super Bowl. At the trade deadline, the Rams acquired Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miler from the Denver Broncos. And on Friday – not long after reports that Beckham would wait until next week to make a decision – they signed the former Pro Bowl receiver.

    The Packers will have to hope their internal additions, such as the potential return this week of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, will be enough after falling short in back-to-back NFC title games.

    Beckham, who turned 29 last week, opened his career with Pro Bowl accolades in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while with the New York Giants. He topped 1,000 receiving yards five times from 2014 through 2019, with the exception being 2017, when he missed most of the season with a broken ankle. However, with 40 receptions and three touchdowns over the past 13 games with Cleveland, Beckham has not exactly been a premier playmaker.

    The Rams started the day with about $2.7 million of cap space. The Packers had a bit more than $4.0 million.

    USATSI_13402310
    News

    Yes, No, Yes: Rams Beat Packers to Sign Beckham

    just now
    USATSI_13901099
    News

    Packers Rolling with ‘Element of Unknown’ at Quarterback

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16998639
    News

    Report: Beckham Could Wait Until Next Week

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16887219
    News

    How Much Pain Have Injuries Inflicted on Packers?

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_13901987
    News

    Week 10 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17084793
    Gambling

    Will Rodgers Return to Packers? Bet On It

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1923111
    News

    Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Keke Returns

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16834919
    News

    Adams on Beckham Rumors: ‘Hopes Are Pretty High’

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13586142
    News

    Packers Activate All-Pro Bakhtiari from PUP

    Nov 10, 2021