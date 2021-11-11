Yes, No, Yes: Rams Beat Packers to Sign Beckham

After a bizarre and contradictory series of tweets between three NFL insiders, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with a team other than the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Odell Beckham is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Officially.

Life changes quickly, as demonstrated by a wild series of tweets preceding the signing.

At 2:43 p.m., NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was “currently focused” on the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

At 2:44 p.m., ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham was “finalizing” a deal with the Rams.

At 2:49 p.m., Josina Anderson said Beckham had just told her he’s “on the fence” between the Packers and Rams.

The Rams’ posted the signing on the Web site – only to take it down.

It was a bizarre series of events featuring three of the NFL's top insiders and one of the top franchises reporting conflicting information.

So, as John Carrey’s character from Dumb and Dumber famously said, “You’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Ultimately, though, the Rams did seal the deal. At 3:14 p.m., they made the official announcement.

The Rams – who were knocked off by the Packers in last year’s playoffs and will play at Green Bay on Nov. 28 – have made two marquee additions in their push for the Super Bowl. At the trade deadline, the Rams acquired Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miler from the Denver Broncos. And on Friday – not long after reports that Beckham would wait until next week to make a decision – they signed the former Pro Bowl receiver.

The Packers will have to hope their internal additions, such as the potential return this week of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, will be enough after falling short in back-to-back NFC title games.

Beckham, who turned 29 last week, opened his career with Pro Bowl accolades in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while with the New York Giants. He topped 1,000 receiving yards five times from 2014 through 2019, with the exception being 2017, when he missed most of the season with a broken ankle. However, with 40 receptions and three touchdowns over the past 13 games with Cleveland, Beckham has not exactly been a premier playmaker.

The Rams started the day with about $2.7 million of cap space. The Packers had a bit more than $4.0 million.