What Will Be Packers’ Record in 2021?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will go 12-5 this season. You can etch that in stone. Well, maybe not etched in stone but written on a keyboard.

SI.com’s Conor Orr went through every matchup and picked a winner for all 272 games.

For Green Bay, Orr projected the Packers will win their first five games on their way to an 8-1 start before sputtering a bit during the second half of the season.

For what it’s worth, Orr had the Packers winning all three division home games but dropping all three division road games. Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 11-1 against their NFC North rivals. They swept the six games in 2019 and lost at home to Minnesota last season.

“The Packers are the runaway favorite here, with a quarterback at peace entering a third year in the most dynamic offensive system in football,” Orr wrote as part of his NFC North summary. “Green Bay made important changes on the defensive coaching staff, retained critical cog pieces like Marcedes Lewis and drafted a potential star in the making in the first round, nabbing Eric Stokes out of Georgia to pair with top-rated cornerback Jaire Alexander.”

Of note, Orr had the Packers dropping their Week 18 game at the Detroit Lions. If Orr’s projections somehow hit the mark, the would be a costly upset, considering Orr projects Detroit to finish just 4-13. In the race for the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the conference playoffs, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Seattle all finished 12-5.

