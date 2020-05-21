Over/Under for Adams Set at 1,200 Yards

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without adequate replacements for Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, Davante Adams has been the equivalent of one-man band for Green Bay’s passing attack.

Adams’ dominance has been remarkable. Over the last four seasons, Adams among receivers ranks sixth with 343 receptions, sixth with 4,265 receiving yards, sixth with 534 targets, first with 40 receiving touchdowns and ninth with 74.8 receiving yards per game.

Still, from 2016 through 2019, Adams has only 1,000-yard season during that span. He finished with 997 yards in 2016 and again in 2019, when he missed four games with turf toe.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under for Adams’ receiving total in 2020 has been set at 1,200 yards.

“Adams had emerged as one of the best wide receivers in football right when Rodgers needed it the most,” SI.com gambling expert Jamie Eisner said. “Adams’ success with no one to take attention away from him is remarkable. The questions are: Can he stay healthy? And can he continue to be this productive as the only significant wide receiver threat in Green Bay?”

Working against Adams is his injury history. Over the past five seasons, he’s missed 10 games due to injuries. Moreover, the offense could be focused more on the run game, with the second-round addition of A.J. Dillon to go with the one-two punch of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

“It all starts with Davante and his abilities,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Friday. “He’s a dynamic player. When you have a dynamic guy like that, he opens up the field for the rest of the guys.”

