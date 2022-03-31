Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 2.0

No. 228 – G Ben Brown, Mississippi: The Packers threw a lot of draft picks on the interior the past two years but could use another to replace Lucas Patrick. Brown started at right guard as a freshman and sophomore and at center as a junior and senior. His final season was cut short by a torn biceps. The position flexibility, obviously, is a huge asset for teams when picking their gameday rosters. At 6-foot-5 and with 34 1/2-inch arms, he’s got the requisite size.

No. 249 – DL McKinley Williams, Syracuse: The veteran addition of Jarran Reed eliminated defensive line as a major need. However, there are only five players under contract (Kenny Clark, Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin) so there is a need for depth. He had one sack as a sixth-year senior; in 2020, he had a career-high eight tackles for losses. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he can do a back handspring.

No. 258 – LS Jordan Silver, Arkansas: Yes, I drafted a long snapper. So shoot me. A former walk-on, Silver was the team’s long snapper all four seasons and was picked for the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The only long snapper on the roster is Steven Wirtel, who took over the job at midseason, struggled early and was bullied backward on the fateful blocked punt vs. San Francisco.