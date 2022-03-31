Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 2.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In exactly four weeks, the Green Bay Packers will be on the clock with their two first-round picks. Using the simulator at Pro Football Focus, here is our second all-Packers mock draft.
First Round
No. 22 – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State: Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London and Alabama’s Jameson Williams went in the top 15, so I had my pick here. In my mind, Olave is exactly what the Packers need as they move forward without Davante Adams. He isn’t as big and strong as Adams, but Olave is an excellent route-runner with the deep speed that coach Matt LaFleur is looking for. Wrote NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah in his Top 50: “He is an excellent route runner -- fluid in and out of breaks -- and creates a lot of separation. Olave is at his best in the vertical passing game.”
No. 28 – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: The Packers’ biggest remaining needs are guys to rush the passer and guys to protect the passer. The depth isn’t great at offensive tackle, so the pick here is the big man from Austria who spent his first two collegiate seasons playing tight end. Wrote Jeremiah: “In the passing game, he has enough foot quickness to handle speed rushers, and his combination of core and hand strength jumps off the screen. When he lands his punch, the play is over.”
Full First Round
Second Round
No. 53 – OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma: A two-year starter, Bonitto had 15 sacks and 25.5 tackles for losses in 2020 and 2021. With Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, the Packers have shown a preference for the bigger guys on the edge. That isn’t Bonitto, who measured 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds but ran his 40 in 4.54 seconds, but his versatility could be a real asset. Concluded Jeremiah: “Bonitto is an exceptional athlete with pass-rush production and cover ability. If he adds some strength, he could emerge as a Pro Bowl talent.”
No. 59 – WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: Pierce caught 52 passes for 873 yards (16.8 average) and eight touchdowns during his final season. At 6-foot-3, he ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds with a 40.5-inch vertical. He lit up Notre Dame for six catches for 144 yards but managed only two grabs for 17 yards in the playoff game against Alabama. “It wouldn't be shocking to see Pierce establish himself as one of the best contested-catch receivers in the NFL early on in his career,” Draft Bible noted in November in naming him the top senior receiver prospect.
Third Round
No. 92 – S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati: Cook piled up two interceptions, nine passes defensed and 96 tackles as a senior, including nine tackles and an interception vs. Alabama in the playoffs. At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, he’s got the physicality to play in the box and enough coverage ability to play in the slot. Green Bay’s starting safeties, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, will be free agents after the season, so there is a long-term need. Immediately, if defensive coordinator Joe Barry wanted to use Savage in the slot, Cook could step in at safety.
Fourth Round
No. 132 – TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: Kolar was ultraproductive. During his final three seasons, he caught 157 passes, 2,044 yards and 20 touchdowns, highlighted by 62 receptions for 756 yards and six scores as a senior. He’s a massive man at 6-foot-6 1/2 and 252 pounds with big, soft hands. He’s athletic, too, with 4.62 speed and a 35.5-inch vertical. He is a tremendous receiving threat but those 13 bench-press reps show his weakness (pun intended) as a blocker.
No. 140 – CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee: You can never have enough good corners. Taylor was a 31-game starter for Tennessee. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed as a senior. Taylor arrived at Tennessee as a receiver and left as the vice president of the SEC Football Leadership Council. At 6-foot 1/8, he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds.
Fifth Round
No. 171 – LB D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State: A senior team captain who earned All-America recognition, Jackson in 2021 became the only FBS player in the 2000s with a season that included at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for losses, six sacks and six passes defended in the same season. Those were Jackson’s numbers last year in winning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. At 6-foot 3/4 and 233 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.55 seconds. He’s got coverage ability and would be an immediate asset on special teams.
Seventh Round
No. 228 – G Ben Brown, Mississippi: The Packers threw a lot of draft picks on the interior the past two years but could use another to replace Lucas Patrick. Brown started at right guard as a freshman and sophomore and at center as a junior and senior. His final season was cut short by a torn biceps. The position flexibility, obviously, is a huge asset for teams when picking their gameday rosters. At 6-foot-5 and with 34 1/2-inch arms, he’s got the requisite size.
No. 249 – DL McKinley Williams, Syracuse: The veteran addition of Jarran Reed eliminated defensive line as a major need. However, there are only five players under contract (Kenny Clark, Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin) so there is a need for depth. He had one sack as a sixth-year senior; in 2020, he had a career-high eight tackles for losses. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he can do a back handspring.
No. 258 – LS Jordan Silver, Arkansas: Yes, I drafted a long snapper. So shoot me. A former walk-on, Silver was the team’s long snapper all four seasons and was picked for the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The only long snapper on the roster is Steven Wirtel, who took over the job at midseason, struggled early and was bullied backward on the fateful blocked punt vs. San Francisco.