Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 3.0

No. 53 – WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: Tolbert capped a prolific career with 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns to earn Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He mostly feasted on lower-level competition, though he did catch seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown at Tennessee in November. At 6-foot-1 1/8, he ran his 40 in 4.49, so that’s some of the speed element that LaFleur wants. He finished among the national leaders with 16 receptions on deep passes, according to PFF.

No. 59 – OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Lucas played at pass-happy Washington State so, goodness knows, he’s capable of protecting a quarterback. According to PFF, he allowed 49 pressures in 2,195 career pass-protecting snaps and did not allow a sack in 2021. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he is a superb athlete. The Packers typically covet linemen with strong performances in the 20-yard shuttle. Lucas aced that test with a 4.40.