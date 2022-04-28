Packer Central All-Packers Mock Drafts 10, 11, 12

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is almost here. Using three simulators, we show three potential draft hauls for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away. The Green Bay Packers own a pair of first-round picks in Thursday’s first round, No. 22 and No. 28 overall. For a team coming off three consecutive 13-win seasons, there are needs big and small up and down the roster.

Here are three quick-hitting seven-round mock drafts. I served as general manager Brian Gutekunst; the simulators at Pro Football Network, Pro Football Focus and NFL Mock Draft Database did the rest.

I tried to hit the needs without repeat selections. The third mock is the interesting one because of how the board didn’t align at all with some of the team’s biggest needs.