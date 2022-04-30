Packer Central Day 3 NFL Mock Draft

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was surprisingly bullish on the state of his outside linebacker depth.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could use a safety (no depth behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage), a tight end (Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis will be entering their final season under contract) and a cornerback (for depth). Would another receiver be a bad thing?

What about outside linebacker? Perhaps this line from general manager Brian Gutekunst on Friday night was the equivalent of what he said on Thursday night about it not being a necessity to draft a receiver.

“I kind of like that group as it is,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we’ll have Randy Ramsey coming back. We were really excited about Randy, Rambo, before he got injured last year. So, we’ll kind of see. But I like that group. Certainly, with edge rushers, if there’s one available for us, we’ll certainly address it or take a shot at those guys because they’re so important to the National Football League games.”

