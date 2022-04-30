Packer Central Day 3 NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could use a safety (no depth behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage), a tight end (Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis will be entering their final season under contract) and a cornerback (for depth). Would another receiver be a bad thing?
What about outside linebacker? Perhaps this line from general manager Brian Gutekunst on Friday night was the equivalent of what he said on Thursday night about it not being a necessity to draft a receiver.
“I kind of like that group as it is,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we’ll have Randy Ramsey coming back. We were really excited about Randy, Rambo, before he got injured last year. So, we’ll kind of see. But I like that group. Certainly, with edge rushers, if there’s one available for us, we’ll certainly address it or take a shot at those guys because they’re so important to the National Football League games.”
Here is a Day 3 mock draft using the Pro Football Focus simulator.
Fourth Round: No. 132 – Iowa S Dane Belton
Belton knocks out two needs at once. He played safety for the Hawkeyes and has a lot of experience in the slot. Belton’s game really took flight in 2021 with his five interceptions and 12 passes defensed. Those were the only picks of his career. He added three TFLs among his 46 tackles. According to PFF, Belton played the third-most slot-coverage snaps in this draft class.
Fourth Round: No. 140 – Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar
I really considered Kolar, the tall, uber-productive tight end, at No. 132, and was thrilled that he stuck on the board. Kolar grabbed 51 passes as a sophomore, 44 as a junior and 62 as a senior. His four-year totals: 168 receptions for 2,181 yards (13.0 average) and 23 touchdowns.
Fifth Round: No. 171 – Oklahoma OLB Isaiah Thomas
Thomas had a pair of strong seasons with 8.5 sacks and 13 TFLs in 2020 and eight sacks, 11.5 TFLs, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 2021. Just don’t get upset about his Finals matchups against Michael Jordan.
Seventh Round: No. 228 – Connecticut OT Ryan Van Demark
A Scouting Combine snub, Van Demark has incredible tools. He’ll be a project but he’s got an elite RAS and 43 career starts at the offensive tackle spots.
Seventh Round: No. 249 – Arizona State CB Chase Lucas
A super-senior, Lucas took advantage of his COVID year to break up six passes in 10 starts in 2021. He had six interceptions in five seasons but none since 2019.
Seventh Round: No. 258 – Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston
Why not another FCS receiver with ridiculous numbers (6-3 1/2, 4.42 in the 40, 40-inch vertical, Combine-high 20 reps on the bench press)? He averaged 21.7 yards per catch his final three seasons.
Bonus Mock (Pro Football Network simulator)
Here is one last mock - our last for about 325 days.
No. 132 – Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (click here for more)
No. 140 – Coastal Carolina OLB Jeffrey Gunter (click here for more)
No. 171 – Louisiana S Percy Butler (click here for more)
No. 229 – South Alabama TE Gerrit Prince (click here for more)
No. 248 – UT-San Antonio OT Spencer Burford (click here for more)
No. 259 – Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil (click here for more)
The 2022 NFL Draft
Packers have picked four elite athletes
Great talent, great expectations, great challenges for Christian Watson
No. 34: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
Comparing Christian Watson to other Day 2 options at receiver
Check out a bunch of Day 2 mock drafts
Day 2 mock drafts deliver receivers
Once again, no first-round receiver. So, who’s left?
Packers add a couple of bulldogs to the kennel
No. 28: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt