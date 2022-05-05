Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft GPA Ranks 14th

Here are some quick-hitting final thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' 2022 NFL Draft class, including some national opinions on who's the best fit and the biggest bargain.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Like skydiving with a parachute you picked up at the second-hand store’s bargain rack, NFL Draft grades are rather stupid.

Nonetheless, René Bugner put together an interesting project.

He combined 18 sets of draft grades and created a 32-team grade point average. With Green Bay’s grades ranging from an A by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter to a D-plus by SB Nation’s James Detor, the Packers wound up with a GPA of 3.02. That ranked 14th out of the league’s 32 teams.

With a series of A-plus grades, the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens topped the charts with a 4.08 GPA. The New England Patriots were worst, by a considerable margin, with a 1.61 GPA. The Detroit Lions’ fifth-ranked 3.55 led the NFC North.