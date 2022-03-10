Packers 2022 NFL Free Agency Preview: Receivers

Davante Adams is back but the rest of the Green Bay Packers' receiver corps is shrouded in mystery. Here are the to 16 available free agents, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

With NFL free agency officially starting on Wednesday (but the negotiating window opening on Monday), here is a look at the Green Bay Packers’ receiver situation.

Packers Level of Need

Green Bay’s need could be small or large, depending on what happens over the next handful of days.

Packers Outlook

With Davante Adams back on a franchise tag, one of the NFL’s premier players will catch another hundred-and-some passes from Aaron Rodgers. Now, what will happen with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (unrestricted free agent), Allen Lazard (restricted free agent) and Randall Cobb (potential cut)? Those three players combined to catch 16 touchdown passes last season. Equanimeous St. Brown (unrestricted free agent) might not be back, either.

Strength of Free Agent Talent Pool

7, on a 1-to-10 scale. With Adams (franchise tag), Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (franchise tag) and the Chargers’ Mike Williams (re-signed) off the market, what could have been an elite receiver class has been greatly watered down.

Best Available Receivers in Free Agency

Allen Robinson, Bears (28): Robinson and the Packers seemed like a potential marriage in free agency in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, he caught 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns, but was forgotten by the Bears in 2021 (38 receptions, 410 yards and one touchdown). Wrote SI: “He’s strictly a contested-catch receiver – a positive in that he could age well (he’ll be 29 in August) but a negative in that chemistry with his next quarterback will be crucial.” At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he’s a power player. Of 75 receivers targeted at least 58 times, he ranked 73rd with 2.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to PFF.

D.J. Chark, Jaguars (25): Chark’s had only one big season with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He caught 53 passes in 2020 and missed most of 2021 with a broken ankle. “Chark may end up being one of the best buys in free agency. His elite athleticism, bullish frame and solid ball-tracking skills were drowned out by the constant schematic mess that was Jacksonville’s offense over the past few seasons,” read the note on Chark as part of SI’s ranking of the top 221 free agents. At the 2018 Combine, he measured 6-foot-4, ran his 40 in 4.34 seconds and posted a vertical jump of 40 inches.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams (29): Beckham topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons. However, he caught 23 passes for 319 yards in 2020 and 44 passes for 537 yards in 2021. He came up huge in the Rams’ Super Bowl run, however, including nine receptions for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game vs. the 49ers. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and might not be ready for the start of the regular season. It will be fascinating to see how he's viewed. Is he the dominant playoff force? Or the malcontent the Browns dumped at midseason?

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (25): Smith-Schuster needs a new quarterback. He’ll get one, regardless of where he winds up. A second-round pick in 2017, he had a monster second season with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, he averaged just 8.6 yards on 97 receptions. He also averaged 8.6 yards per catch in 2021, which was limited to five games by a shoulder injury. “While he might never be more than a complementary pass-catcher as a big slot, he also brings value as a blocker. A chance to play in a more aggressive passing offense could allow him to recapture his early-career form,” noted SI.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals (25): A second-round pick in 2018, Kirk set career highs with 77 receptions, 982 yards and a 74.8 percent catch rate last season. He’s primarily a slot receiver. Surprisingly considering how he played at Texas A&M, he tied for 62nd with 3.1 YAC per catch, the lowest mark of his career. He has a modest history as a punt returner (6.5 average on 51 runbacks). At 5-foot-10 3/8, he’s got 4.45 speed in the 40.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (26): A third-round pick in 2018, Gallup caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2021, when he gained a career-low 7.2 yards per target, and he suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 so might not be available for the start of 2022. His career catch rate is only 55.5 percent and he forced only one missed tackle in 2021. He had an appalling 13 drops in 2019 but seven in 2020 and three in 2021.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (27): After leading the league with a 20.9-yard average and scoring a career-high six touchdowns in 2020, bigger and better things seemed on the horizon after an excellent training camp. Instead, injuries limited him to 11 games and he caught only 26 passes for 430 yards (16.5 average) and three scores. At least he didn’t drop any passes after dropping 15 the previous three seasons. At 6-foot-4 and with 4.37 speed, he’s a premier deep threat. Aaron Rodgers was kicking himself at times for not taking advantage often enough. More than likely, a source said Valdes-Scantling has priced himself out of Green Bay.

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys (26): A sixth-round pick in 2018, Wilson emerged last season with 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Most of that production came from the slot. He posted 100-yard games against Las Vegas and Philadelphia. While Wilson has done next to nothing as a punt returner (3.8 average on 18 runbacks), he’s 5-for-5 for 111 yards and one touchdown as a passer. He ran a 4.55 at 6-foot-2 1/4.

Keelan Cole, Jets (28): An emerging receiver during four seasons with the Jaguars, Cole caught only 28 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown last year for New York. Four passes thrown his way were intercepted – probably more of an indictment on the Jets’ quarterbacks than Cole, obviously. Perhaps the most noteworthy play of his career was a 91-yard touchdown on a punt return at Green Bay in 2020 when he made JK Scott look a bit foolish. He went undrafted out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017.

Braxton Berrios, Jets (26): A sixth-round pick in 2018, Berrios was a Pro Bowler in 2021 for his work on special teams. Playing mostly in the slot, he caught 46 passes for 431 yards (9.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had one drop and tied for fourth with a 2.1 percent drop rate. As a returner, he averaged 13.4 yards on punts and 30.4 yards with one touchdown on kickoffs. At 5-foot-8 5/8, he’s probably too short for the Packers’ tastes but they do need to fix their special teams.

Russell Gage, Falcons: (26): A sixth-round pick in 2018, Gage has emerged as an underrated weapon with 49 receptions for 446 yards in 2019, 72 receptions for 786 yards in 2020 and 66 receptions for 770 yards in 2021. About half his snaps last season came from the slot. He’s a sure-handed possession receiver who’s got some slipperiness to him after the catch with 24 forced missed tackles the past three seasons.

Emmanuel Sanders, Bills (34): Sanders, who will turn 35 on March 17, is far removed from being a premier receiver but he still knows how to get open. He had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but had only 42 receptions for 626 yards and four touchdowns last season. Of 75 receivers to be targeted 58 times, Sanders ranked 74th in YAC per catch (2.3) and last in missed tackles (zero).

Will Fuller, Dolphins (27): Fuller is one of the more overrated players in the game. In six seasons, he’s never come close to reaching 1,000 yards. He had a strong season for Houston in 2020, with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns – all career highs. The Packers were interested in a trade at the time but couldn’t pull it off. Good thing; shortly thereafter, he was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He missed most of last season with a finger injury. With 4.32 speed in the 40 at the 2016 Combine, he’ll be coveted even though he's played in only 52 of a possible 87 regular-season games.

Zay Jones, Raiders (26): Jones caught 20 passes in 2019 and 14 in 2020 before the former second-round pick re-emerged in 2021 with 47 receptions for 546 yards and one touchdown. His 7.8 yards per target was the best mark of his career. With one drop, his 2.1 percent drop rate ranked fourth among receivers. Despite being 6-foot-2 and with 4.45 speed, he’s at his best as a possession receiver working the intermediate routes.

A.J. Green, Cardinals (33): Once upon a time, Green was one of the great players. He was picked for the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. However, he caught 46 passes in 2018, didn’t play at all in 2019 and caught 47 passes in 2020. Green signed with Arizona last offseason and had a bit of a career rebirth with 54 receptions for 848 yards and three scores. He caught 12-of-20 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. That was tied with Kirk for the fifth-most deep receptions. The 6-foot-4 Green ranks sixth among active players with 10,278 receiving yards.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens (28): The fourth pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins is nothing more than a big name. He caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns during his second season. Over the past six seasons, he’s failed to reach 55 catches or 700 yards. He’s scored a not-so-grand total of nine touchdowns the past four years. Last year, he caught 27 passes but had six drops.