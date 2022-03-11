Packers 2022 NFL Free Agency Preview: Tight Ends

With three of the top players given the franchise tag, the price on Robert Tonyan might have gone up. The overall depth of the group is good, though.

With NFL free agency officially starting on Wednesday (but the negotiating window opening on Monday), here is a look at the Green Bay Packers’ tight end situation.

Packers Level of Need

Potentially high. Or potentially nonexistent.

Packers Outlook

Robert Tonyan, one of the Packers’ breakout stars in 2020, suffered a torn ACL during the midseason victory at Arizona. The timing could hardly have been worse, with Tonyan in his final season under contract and trending toward a big payday. The timing of the injury suggests he could be ready for the start of training camp. Then again, as David Bakhtiari reminded everyone, ACL reconstruction doesn’t necessarily follow a timeline.

Meanwhile, Marcedes Lewis will turn 38 on May 19. Not surprisingly, he intends to play a 17th season, a source said. The Packers don’t have anyone like him on the roster, with his ability to block, lead and inspire, but there’s almost $2.45 million of cap savings available. Josiah Deguara, while a valuable player, is not a traditional tight end.

Strength of Free Agent Talent Pool

5, on a 1-to-10 scale. With the Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki, Browns’ David Njoku and the Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz given franchise tags, what would have been a strong class now lacks top-end talent. Those tags could drive up the price for Tonyan. The depth is good, though.

Best Available Tight Ends in Free Agency

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (32): Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history is still going strong as he approaches his 33rd birthday. He had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season, a 14.6-yard average. He forced 16 missed tackles, third-most at the position, according to Pro Football Focus. His 2.09 yards per pass route is by far the best among this year’s free agents. Gronkowski needs 712 yards to reach 10,000 for his career and eight touchdowns to reach 100. “There’s no denying that the lighter, sleeker Gronk of the past two years was moving better as a receiver than he was in his late-Patriots days,” wrote Gary Gramling in SI.com’s huge free-agent preview. “And while he’s not the sixth offensive lineman he was in his prime, he’s still one of the most complete tight ends in football, and a potentially big upgrade at a thin position.”

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals (29): A fifth-round pick in 2015, Uzomah flourished last season with career highs of 49 receptions, 493 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-6, he is a traditional tight end who can line up in-line and win routes and blocks. Of 35 tight ends to be targeted 40 times in the passing game, he ranked 10th with 6.1 YAC per catch and eighth with 10 missed tackles. He dropped four passes (7.5 percent). He missed most of 2020 with a torn Achilles.

Robert Tonyan, Packers (27): The former Indiana State quarterback and receiver was a breakout star in 2020 with 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Of the 34 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times in the passing game, Tonyan was No. 1 in catch percentage (89.7), drop percentage (0.0) and passer rating (148.3), according to PFF. He was just starting to get rolling last season when he tore an ACL. In eight games, he caught 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Engram, Giants: The 23rd pick of the 2017 draft hasn’t been the game-changing weapon so many visualized after he ran an eye-popping 4.42 40 at the Scouting Combine. Of course, some of that is because of subpar quarterback play and all-around dysfunction. He caught 46 passes for merely 408 yards last year, an 8.9-yard average. He forced only two missed tackles and averaged 4.3 yards after the catch per catch. Officially, he’s a tight end. In reality, he’s a big slot receiver (position-high 69.5 percent of his routes from the slot).

Zach Ertz, Cardinals (31): Ertz is one of the great pass-catching tight ends in NFL history. Highlighted by his 116 catches in 2018, he’s topped 70 receptions six of the past seven seasons. Last year, his season split between Philadelphia and Arizona, he caught 74 passes for 763 yards and five touchdowns. He’s not great after the catch (4.8 YAC) but he’s sure-handed (three drops; 3.9 percent) and knows how to get open. More than half his routes came from the slot. He’s not going to move too many defenders in-line.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (27): The 19th pick of the 2017 draft hasn’t been the star that everyone envisioned. In five seasons, he has 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 scores. Buried on the depth chart, he caught only 14 passes last year. He’s still 6-foot-6. He still has 4.51 speed in the 40. He still blocks. In an obviously small sample size, he averaged 5.9 YAC and didn’t drop any passes in 2021. Getting out of Tampa Bay would get him away from Gronkowski, which could allow his career to reach its immense potential.

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts (28): Undrafted out of Virginia Commonwealth, Alie-Cox has become a solid all-around player at the position. He caught 31 passes for 394 yards in 2020 and 24 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Of 35 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times last year, he ranked seventh with 6.4 YAC per catch. He had two drops (7.7 percent). More than a receiver, Alie-Cox also is an excellent blocker.

Tyler Conklin, Vikings (26): A fifth-round pick in 2018, Conklin thrived as defenses focused on Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. His 61 receptions for 593 and three touchdowns blew away his combined production from his first three seasons. Conklin had one drop (1.6 percent), tops among this year’s free agents. A traditional, in-line tight end, he averaged 5.4 YAC and provided decent blocking, as well.

Gerald Everett, Seahawks (27): A second-round pick in 2017 by the Rams, Everett joined the Seahawks last offseason and set career highs with 48 receptions, 478 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.2 YAC, forced 11 missed tackles, had three drops (5.9 percent) and fumbled twice, and can win routes from here, there and everywhere. His 76.2 percent catch rate was by far the best of his career. At 6-foot-2 3/4, he’s not a traditional tight end. Everett ran his 40 in 4.60 seconds.

Jared Cook, Chargers (34): Tall and athletic, Cook is the tight end every team wants. And then they get rid of him. Despite his talent and a bunch of splash plays, which he displayed with the Packers in 2016, Cook has played for six teams in 13 seasons. In his one year with the Chargers, Cook caught 48 passes for 564 yards and four touchdowns. His seven drops were most among tight ends and his drop rate of 12.7 percent ranked second. Everyone should be so lucky to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Drew Brees and Justin Herbert.

Hayden Hurst, Falcons (28): Perhaps you recall Hurst’s story. He was a promising pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization until he suddenly couldn’t find home plate. Unable to conquer the mental block, he walked onto South Carolina’s football team and wound up being drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 2018. The Falcons acquired him in a trade in 2020. Hurst caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He missed time with an ankle injury in 2021 and tapered off to only 26 catches for 221 yards. He averaged only 3.6 YAC, and while he didn’t drop any passes, he fumbled three times – most by any tight end in the NFL. He’s not a great blocker.

Maxx Williams, Cardinals (27): A second-round pick in 2015, Williams has played more than 14 games only once. He missed half of 2020 with an ankle injury and most of 2021 with a torn ACL. Thus, a highly touted prospect coming out of Minnesota who seemed a good fit for the Packers at the time has only 102 receptions for 994 yards. However, in five games before the injury last year, he caught 16-of-17 targets for 193 yards and one touchdown. He’s always been a sure-handed YAC threat and above-average blocker.