Packers’ 2022 Schedule is 94.1176 Percent Complete

The remaining blank to be filled in is which team will win the NFC West and host the Green Bay Packers next year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will the Green Bay Packers have a trip to Los Angeles on next year’s schedule? Or a return date in Arizona?

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 schedule is almost complete. With one week remaining in the regular season, the only question is who will win the NFC West and host the Packers next season.

If the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers (9-7), the Rams will be the NFC West champion. If the Rams lose and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) beat the visiting Seattle Seahawks (6-10), the Cardinals will rule the West roost.

As usual, the Packers will play home and away against the NFC North. That’s six games. As part of the schedule rotation, they’ll play the AFC East and NFC East. That’s eight games. As the first-place team in the NFC North, they’ll play the first-place teams in the NFC South (Tampa Bay) and NFC West (Rams, at the moment). And, as part of the 17-game schedule that debuted this season, they’ll host the AFC South champion (Tennessee).

The Packers will play seven games against 2021 playoff teams – four at home (Dallas, the NFC West winner, New England and Tennessee) and three on the road (Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Philadelphia). In 2021, the Packers played five teams that have qualified for this year’s playoffs (L.A. Rams, Arizona, Kansas City, Cincinnati and San Francisco/New Orleans) and potentially six (if Pittsburgh or Baltimore qualifies in the AFC field).

Here is a look at next season’s opponents. The dates and times for the games will be announced in the spring; the 2021 schedule was announced on May 12.

Home Games (9)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-10), Detroit Lions (2-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (7-9).

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys* (11-5), New York Giants (4-12).

AFC East: New England Patriots* (10-6), New York Jets (4-12).

NFC West (winner): Currently Los Angeles Rams* (12-4).

Game 17 (AFC South winner): Tennessee Titans* (11-5).

Away Games (8)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-10), Detroit Lions (2-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (7-9).

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles* (9-7), Washington Football Team (6-10).

AFC East: Buffalo Bills* (10-6), Miami Dolphins (8-8).

NFC South (winner): Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (12-4).