Packers-49ers Inactives: Jones Active But Bakhtiari Out Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is active for Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. The Packers faced the prospect of not having any of their top three backs available, with AJ Dillon having tested positive for COVID-19 and Jamaal Williams being deemed a high-risk close contact.

While Jones is up, the Packers will not have left tackle David Bakhtiari. The four-time All-Pro will miss a third consecutive game with an injured chest. The Packers figure to line up like they have the last two weeks, with Billy Turner at left tackle and Rick Wagner at right tackle. Wagner was questionable but is active.

RELATED: GAME PREVIEW AND PREDICTION

The other inactives: quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Kevin King, safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott, and defensive tackle Billy Winn.

San Francisco is a mess. Before the game, it placed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle on injured reserve. With a roster shot of the 53-man limit, only cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Tevin Coleman and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are inactive.

ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported the Packers planned to be “careful” with Jones, which is the logical approach considering he hasn’t played since Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay. He missed the last two games and hasn’t been a full participant at any of those practices.

No matter the snaps, getting Jones back in a limited fashion would be a big shot in the arm against a watered-down 49ers lineup that won’t include Garoppolo, Kittle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Coleman, receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne, and left tackle Trent Williams. And that’s just on the offense.

In five games, Jones has 389 rushing yards, five touchdowns and five touchdowns, plus 18 receptions for 161 yards and two more scores. Had he been able to keep up that pace for 16 games, he would have posted 1,245 rushing yards, 58 receptions, 1,760 yards from scrimmage and 22 total touchdowns.

More than getting him the ball, Jones’ experience on passing downs could be critical against the 49ers. Had the Packers gone into the game with only Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin, the Packers would have had major question marks in blitz protection. Jones, on the other hand, has experience and skill in that role.

With Dillon, Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin on COVID-19 reserve, the Packers elevated safety Henry Black, cornerback Stanford Samuels and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday as COVID-19 replacements, and elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster.

Receiver Allen Lazard (core) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) remain on injured reserve.