Packers-49ers Tue. Injury Report: Jones Will Be Game-Time Decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have some issues ahead of Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers, with running back Aaron Jones’ status in doubt and Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 list.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan won’t have a bit of sympathy for his friend and former colleague, Matt LaFleur.

The 49ers have been wrecked by injuries after reaching the Super Bowl last year. They will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), George Kittle (foot fracture), receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Tevin Coleman. And that’s before you get to cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Ezekiel Elliott, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and running back Raheem Mostert, who are among a dozen players on injured reserve.

“I think our team deals with it like you’d expect right after it,” Shanahan said in a conference call with Packers beat reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s a depressing thing on Sunday night when you think about it. It is usually a little better on Monday or Tuesday. But by the time we get to Wednesday, I think we’ve got very high-character guys on our team in terms of football.

“Our guys enjoy it, and I feel like we only know one way. I felt that on our team when we had some real bad records our first two years, I felt like that carried over to our really good season last year. And I feel it’s built us and made us a little battle-tested in how we react and handle these situations. Sometimes, it’s nice to play a Thursday night game because we’re excited to get the chance to go out and find a way to try to win this game.”

As for the Packers, LaFleur was typically noncommittal about some of his injured players. Asked about Jones, who was listed as limited participation for the walk-through practice, LaFleur said only that, “We’ll give him up to game time and then we’ll figure it out.” If Jones can’t go, the Packers would have only practice-squad player Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin, who’s a running back by trade but has mostly played receiver this season, in the backfield.

The other position with COVID-related questions is linebacker. As is the case with Jamal Williams, Kamal Martin was placed on the COVID-19 list as a “high-risk” contact. They’ll be allowed to return after five consecutive days of negative tests. Without Martin, who had quickly vaulted into a key role, the Packers will lean on undrafted rookie Krys Barnes. Christian Kirksey (pectoral) remains on injured reserve but is “working hard” to get back.

Packers Injury Report

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist),

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder/biceps), LS Hunter Bradley (groin), K Mason Crosby (calf/back), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), S Raven Greene (oblique), RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quad), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), TE John Lovett (knee), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), T Rick Wagner (knee).

Did not participate: S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder).

49ers Injury Report

Full: None

Limited: WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin).

DNP: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring).

Note: Both teams conducted walk-through practices.