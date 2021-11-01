Packers’ 7-1 Start: Solid Gold or Fool’s Gold?

Here are three reasons why the Green Bay Packers might keep winning, and three reasons why they could stumble.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 7-1 record, the Green Bay Packers would have homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if the season were to end today.

Of course, the season doesn’t end today. With the new 17-game schedule, the Packers aren’t even halfway to the finish line.

Given all the injuries, the Packers could be considered overachievers. By the end of Thursday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals, the Packers had nine starters out of action due to injuries or COVID-19. They won, anyway, a spectacular accomplishment.

Here are three reasons why the Packers might keep winning all the way to the Super Bowl, and three reasons why they could fall short once again.

Why the Packers Will Keep Winning

Getting healthy: The cavalry could be on the way. Of the players who were out on Thursday night, receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Kevin King could be back in the lineup for Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs. While tight end Robert Tonyan will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, center Josh Myers should be back in a couple weeks and there’s hope that two of the team’s top defenders, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, could return at some point.

If the Packers can knock off a powerhouse with the skeleton crew they lined up with at Arizona, how much better could they be once all their Pro Bowlers are back in the lineup? Potentially, with the possibility of Adams and Bakhtiari returning this week and Alexander and Smith down the line, a good team could become a dominant team.

Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers hasn’t been great. Last year, he finished No. 1 in passer rating, completion percentage, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. This year, he’s seventh in passer rating, 13th in completion percentage, eighth in touchdown percentage and fifth in interception percentage. So, he’s been really good. Just not great.

Bakhtiari’s absence has had a role in that. While Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman have done well at left tackle, they’re not Bakhtiari. Once Bakhtiari is back to form and can lock down Rodgers’ blind side by himself, LaFleur should be able to open up the offense. That, in turn, could get Rodgers back into his MVP form and help this team really take flight.

“Our guys, I think they’re hungry. They want to improve. And we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to get better” LaFleur said on Monday. “I would say the silver lining is we know we haven’t peaked yet, and there’s a lot of ball out in front of us. It’s one thing just to talk about it. You’ve got to be about it and you’ve got to go out there and do it.”

For-real defense: If there were any doubts about Joe Barry’s defense – and there were considerable doubts considering the mostly-cruddy competition for the first seven games – they were answered against Arizona. Sure, the Cardinals had a half-strength DeAndre Hopkins for about half the game, but that’s still better than the zero snaps of Alexander.

There’s no overstating the impact provided by a healthy Kenny Clark, who was slowed by a groin injury for most of last season, and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was signed in June. They’ve been spectacular. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary has blossomed into a standout, defensive tackle Dean Lowry is having the best season of his career and cornerback Rasul Douglas has been a savior given the injuries in the secondary.

Good could become great if Alexander and Smith are able to return for the stretch run.

Why the Success Might Be Fool’s Gold

Good fortune: You make your own luck. Therefore, good teams tend to have better luck than bad teams. That said, the Packers survived a barrage of missed field goals at Cincinnati and won at Arizona on a fluke interception because the Cardinals’ MVP-caliber quarterback and former Pro Bowl receiver weren’t on the same page.

Green Bay easily could have lost those two games, just like Minnesota easily could have won their matchups against those teams. Had the script been flipped, the Packers would have been 5-3 and the Vikings would have been 5-2. That’s the fine line the Packers have been walking, their record notwithstanding.

It's also worth noting the Packers have won the turnover battle seven consecutive games, with a cumulative total of plus-11. Again, good teams tend to win the turnover battle. But with better teams on the schedule, can the Packers sustain that success? And if they can’t, can they win a playoff in January if they are, say, minus-1 in turnovers?

Difficult schedule: The Packers are in the midst of a pivotal five-game stretch. After beating Arizona, which had been 7-0, they visit Kansas City, host Seattle, play at Minnesota and host the Rams. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 MVP, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is No. 1 in passer rating, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is No. 8 in passer rating and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is No. 2 in passer rating. Los Angeles just got better with the addition of Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller.

The Packers do get a scheduling break with a four-day rest advantage over the Chiefs, who will play the Giants on Monday night. However, the Seahawks and the Rams will be coming off byes.

Bad situational football: Turnovers, red zone and third down are the most important stats in football. Critically, Green Bay is tied for second in the league at plus-8 in turnovers.

However, offensively, it’s a mediocre 12th on third down (42.2 percent) and a woeful 20th in the red zone (57.6 percent) and 28th in goal-to-go situations (62.5 percent touchdowns). Last year, when Green Bay was No. 1 in scoring, it was second in third down, first in the red zone and second in goal-to-go.

The story is even worse on defense, with the Packers ranking 23rd on third down (42.5 percent), 30th in the red zone (78.3 percent) and 22nd in goal-to-go (81.3 percent). Last year, they were 10th, eighth and fourth, respectively, in those categories.

The turnovers have offset those weaknesses. Perhaps getting back to full strength will get those pendulums moving in the right direction. If not, it’s hard to see this team finally getting back to the Super Bowl, let alone winning it.

NFC North Domination