Packers Add Experienced Receiver in Filling Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made official the practice-squad signings of receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris before Wednesday’s practice.

Foster spent training camp with Buffalo and Harris spent camp with New England.

Foster has a track record. As a rookie in 2018, he caught 27 passes for 541 yards – a robust average of 20 yards per catch – and three touchdowns. Almost all of that production came during the final seven games. Foster became the first undrafted rookie since at least 1967 to register three 100-yard receiving games. However, he caught only three passes for 64 yards last year.

At 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, Foster ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds at the 2018 Scouting Combine. He caught only 35 passes during his career at Alabama.

He will wear No. 16 for the Packers, same as in Buffalo. That’s the number worn by Jake Kumerow for the Packers. Green Bay released Kumerow on Saturday and, oddly enough, he signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

Harris, an undrafted rookie, started 36 games at linebacker for Arkansas. Undersized at 6-foot and 231 pounds pounds, he was productive with 371 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was second-team all-SEC as a senior and concluded his career with three consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles. He ran his 40 in 4.69 seconds at this year’s Scouting Combine.

With that, Green Bay’s 16-man practice squad is full but its 53-man roster stands at 52. The Packers could promote someone from the practice squad before Sunday’s game at Minnesota and then add running back Dexter Williams to the practice squad.