Packers Add Explosive DT in PFF Mock Draft

Kenny Clark had nine tackles for losses in 2019; all of Green Bay's defensive linemen combined for 10 TFLs in 2020.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defensive line fell flat in 2020.

Kenny Clark got paid but went from six sacks and nine tackles for losses in 2019 to two sacks and three TFLs in 2020. Dean Lowry is coming off back-to-back seasons with two tackles for losses. Tyler Lancaster didn’t have any tackles for losses. Kingsley Keke had a breakout season but all four sacks and all three tackles for losses came in two games. Montravius Adams, a third-round flop, signed with New England in free agency.

Put another way, Clark had nine tackles for losses in 2019; all of Green Bay's defensive linemen combined for 10 TFLs in 2020.



So, the Packers certainly could use another playmaker on the interior of their defense. Enter Alabama’s Christian Barmore, the Packers’ first-round pick in Ben Linsey’s mock draft at Pro Football Focus.

In a weak draft class, Barmore is arguably the best prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.98 seconds. He’s just outside the top 10 among defensive linemen in RAS, a metric that provides context to all the workout numbers.

“He projects best as a power rushing defensive tackle who can pressure the passer consistently,” reads part of Barmore’s scouting report at SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible. “Getting quicker with his hands and developing more of a pass-rush plan is key for someone who will undoubtedly be better in year two than year one. Barmore is a bit of a project, but has exciting pass-rush potential as well as two-gapping abilities in the run game thanks to his effort and strength.”

Not only is he an explosive athlete but he is coming off a season in which he recorded eight sacks and three forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 12 pressures in the two playoff games.

“Outside of Kenny Clark, Green Bay has struggled to find someone who can give them consistent snaps between the tackles over the last several years. Barmore can line up in several different spots inside and disrupt as a run defender and pass-rusher,” read part of Linsey’s summation.

Featuring the Top NFL Draft Prospects

Packer Central is introducing you to the top prospects, both on and off the field, in this year’s NFL Draft. The series is starting with the top five at each position, then will add additional players as the draft approaches, with a focus on positions of need.

C1: Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey

C2: UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz

C3: Ohio State’s Josh Myers

C4: Alabama’s Landon Dickerson

C5: Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey

WR1: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase

WR2: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith

WR3: Florida’s Kadarius Toney

WR4: Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman

WR5: LSU’s Terrace Marshall

RB1: Alabama’s Najee Harris

RB2: Clemson’s Travis Etienne

RB3: North Carolina’s Javonte Williams

RB4: Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell

RB5: North Carolina’s Michael Carter

QB1: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

QB2: Ohio State’s Justin Fields

QB3: BYU’s Zach Wilson

QB4: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance

QB5: Alabama’s Mac Jones