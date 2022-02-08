Packers Add Former Draft Pick to Uncertain Tight End Corps

“You’re going to get a guy who can do it all, a guy who can line up in-line, a guy who can line up on the outside and be a mismatch problem vertically down the field, a guy who can be a huge red zone threat,” Alize Mack said upon being drafted.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Monday signed tight end Alize Mack, a former seventh-round pick.

Mack (6-4, 251) caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns at Notre Dame from 2015 through 2018. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 but has not played in a game. He’s spent time on practice squads with the Saints, Steelers and Chiefs in 2019. He spent part of the 2020 offseason with Kansas City, then competed in training camp for the Lions this summer but was released during final cuts and spent one day on their practice squad.

At Notre Dame, Mack was suspended for the 2016 season for academic reasons. Coach Brian Kelly’s advice at the time? “‘It’s either going to be the best thing that happens to you or the worst,’” Mack recalled. “Coming from Coach Kelly, he’s one of those guys when he talks, you listen. That was something I kept in my mind every day because I understood that I could have easily been a guy who fell off. But I came here for a reason and I believe that I’m the best at what I do so I have to go out there and show it.”

Mack was back for 2017 and caught 19 passes. That set the stage for a crucial senior season. As offensive coordinator and position coach Chip Long said, “You don’t get another senior year.” He responded by catching 36 passes for 360 yards (10.0 average) and three touchdowns.

“I would say that going to Notre Dame was definitely the best decision I ever made because the thing I always think about is four-for-40,” Mack said at the 2019 Scouting Combine. “They always say that the four years (at Notre Dame) are going to set you up for the next 40 years of your life. And I changed so much as a man. Not just as a football player, but as a man, as Alize. I changed as a brother, as a son, as a teammate. And I’m very proud of myself to see where I am today.”

Green Bay is an excellent landing spot for Mack given the uncertainty at the position. Robert Tonyan is coming off a torn ACL and will be a free agent. Veteran Marcedes Lewis is held in the highest regard by his teammates and coaches, but he will turn 38 in May and the cap-strapped Packers could save $2.445 million by going younger. Plus, position coach Justin Outten moved on to Denver as offensive coordinator.

With Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney being more movable pieces than pure tight ends, the door is open for Mack.

“You’re going to get a guy who can do it all, a guy who can line up in-line, a guy who can line up on the outside and be a mismatch problem vertically down the field, a guy who can be a huge red zone threat,” he said upon being drafted. “And more so than that, you’re going to get a dude that’s going to come to work every single day regardless of what’s going on, I’m going to come in every single day ready to go, ready to compete — no doubt.”