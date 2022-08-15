Packers Add Tight End Off Waivers, Release Two

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One day after the return of star tight end Robert Tonyan, the Green Bay Packers added another tight end by claiming Nate Becker off waivers, according to ESPN.

Also, the Packers released cornerback Donte Vaughn and center Cole Schneider. Schneider was an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida while Vaughn was a first-year player who played at Notre Dame.

Those moves, along with the earlier release of outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, leaves the Packers with an 88-man roster. They must be at 85 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers signed Becker on Thursday and released him on Sunday.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old spent parts of the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. While with Buffalo in 2020, he played 30 snaps in the season finale but did not record any stats. He did catch two passes for 33 yards in last year’s final preseason game against Green Bay.

At Miami University, Becker caught 13 passes for 154 yards as a senior in 2018 and 19 passes with two touchdowns in his career. He was a walk-on after an undistinguished high school career in Carmel, Ind.

“I played quarterback my first two years of high school, and I was a late bloomer,” Becker told The Buffalo News. “Going into my junior year when I finally shot up to my height and weight where I could put myself together, it was probably smart to move to tight end, and that’s what happened.

“I was kind of clumsy, awkward, hadn’t grown into myself yet,” Becker said. “I didn’t honestly play much varsity football at all until the playoffs of my senior year. I really only played about probably five, six games of high school where football truly mattered – where the game was tight and I was still in the game.”

At the RedHawks’ pro day before the 2019 draft, he measured 6-foot-4 7/8 and 258 pounds and ran his 40 in 5.10 seconds. He is a blocker, first and foremost.

“Even in high school, the tight end position I played, I was basically playing fullback,” he said. “I’d be in the backfield, leading the way for a running back. That helped me with my transition to Miami because that’s basically what I was doing there, especially since I was 265 pounds. I knew we were a running team, and I just wanted to be somebody the team could rely on to make a play to get our backs out in space.”

