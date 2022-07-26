Packers Adding Former USFL Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed a free-agent receiver, but it’s neither Odell Beckham nor Julio Jones.

As first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have added Osirus Mitchell, a receiver from the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, according to a source. It is the second USFL addition for the Packers before the start of training camp following the signing of tight end Sal Cannella.

At Mississippi State, Mitchell caught 101 passes for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns, with almost all of that production coming during his final three seasons. As a senior in 2020, he caught a career-high 47 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell is nicknamed “Big O” for obvious reasons. At pro day before the 2021 draft, he measured 6-foot-5 and 206 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.61 seconds. He’s an enormous target. In the 2021 draft class, his 82 1/4-inch wingspan was the second-largest of any receiver and his 10 7/8-inch hands were the largest of any receiver or tight end.

After going undrafted, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in college free agency and spent most of his rookie season on their practice squad.

A 15th-round draft choice by the Stallions in the USFL Draft, he caught 23 passes for 333 yards in 10 games. He made several highlight-reel catches to capture Green Bay’s attention.

Working on only a few hours of sleep after a 2 a.m. arrival and with only a banana to eat, he worked out for the team on Monday and signed, as did safety Dallin Leavitt.

The Packers started Monday with 89 players on the roster. When those signings are announced and made official, they’ll have to release one player to get to the 90-player limit.

Despite his size, Mitchell entered his senior season of high school in Sarasota, Fla., with not a single FBS scholarship offer because of some academic issues. Finally, Mississippi State – with former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy serving as receivers coach – gave him his chance.

“He’s got it all right there in front of him,” Getsy told The Dispatch. “It’s sitting in front of him and it’s up to him what he wants to do with it because he’s got a special opportunity, he really does. He’s got a unique set of skills and he’s a really smart guy, so he’s got to put that together.

“As we grow in this thing, he could be a really special football player.”