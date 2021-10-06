Packers Adding Former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

After recording 417 tackles the previous seasons, Jaylon Smith was released by Dallas and will be signing with Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers reportedly are signing Jaylon Smith, who went from a Pro Bowler to one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL to the No. 4 linebacker in Dallas in the span of just a couple years.

With elite athleticism and a penchant for making big plays, Smith was one of the top prospects in the 2016 draft until suffering a major knee injury in Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl game. After sitting out his rookie season and starting six games in 2017, Smith became a highly productive piece of the Cowboys’ defense with 121 tackles in 2018, 142 tackles in 2019 and 154 tackles in 2020. He started all 48 games in those three seasons with eight sacks, 17 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and 18 passes defensed.

However, the Cowboys invested heavily at linebacker with the free-agent addition of Keanu Neal and the selection of Micah Parsons in the first round of the draft and Jabril Cox in the fourth round. In their 4-3 scheme, Parsons had a unit-high 195 snaps, followed by Smith with 148, Leighton Vander Esch with 135 and Neal with 101.

In four games this season, Smith had 18 tackles.

The signing is not official.

With Green Bay, he’ll potentially join De’Vondre Campbell as the starting tandem at inside linebacker. Campbell, who was signed in June, has been one of the real standouts of the season. Campbell and Krys Barnes opened the season as the starting pairing; Barnes suffered a concussion in Week 3 at San Francisco and was inactive last week against Pittsburgh. Oren Burks had six tackles in 36 snaps against the Steelers.

“I like him as a person,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Smith after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a super-friendly, happy guy, even on the field. He’s a fierce competitor, but he always has a smile on his face. So, I appreciate that about him. I think anytime you add a veteran player to a team, there’s the possibility of a guy getting an opportunity who’s played football before at a high level, and sometimes it just takes an environment switch for some of those guys to play their best football.”

After the 2018 season, the Cowboys signed Smith to a five-year extension worth $64 million which included $35.5 million guaranteed. The deal tied him to Dallas through the 2024 season.

“You took a risk, a $4.5 million risk had I never been able to play again,” Smith said to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones upon signing. “Me understanding that, it was my duty for them to get their return on their investment. They've been able to do that, and now I'm fortunate enough to really be a Cowboy for life, which is what I wanted.”

As it turns out, “for life” is fleeting. Viewed at the time as a sideline-to-sideline defender with the new-age skill-set to fit in today’s spread-the-field NFL, Smith earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

Now, he’s on his way to Green Bay with the hope that Joe Barry’s defensive system will be a better fit for his skill-set.

“Really, this wasn't an easy decision,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He's a good football player. He's played excellent football here for a long time, but we have a [defensive] system, I think it's clear now after four games how we're playing.”

The Cowboys owe Smith his $7.2 million base salary, according to ESPN.com’s Todd Archer. Whatever the Packers will pay him will be on top of that amount.

Next Story