Report: Packers Making Big Addition at WR with Funchess

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, with a big need at receiver, signed a big receiver.

As first reported by NFL Network, the Packers are "expected" to sign free-agent receiver Devin Funchess. The 6-foot-4 Funchess, a second-round pick out of Michigan by the Carolina Panthers in 2015, has career numbers of 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis last offseason but suffered a broken collarbone in the opener and missed the entire season. For the Colts’ $10 million investment, they got three receptions.

In 2018, his final season with the Panthers, he caught 44 passes for 549 yards (12.5 average) and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Video: Unsigned Packers free agents

At the 2015 Scouting Combine, Funchess measured 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.70 seconds, though he posted a 38.5-inch vertical leap. With size, length and jumping ability, he was billed as a receiver who would create matchup problems. That wasn’t quite the case, though. While former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was hardly the league’s most accurate passer, his career catch rate is just 51.8 percent.

Of 109 receivers who were targeted at least 32 times in 2018, Funchess ranked 96th among receivers with a 12.0 percent drop rate (six drops), according to Pro Football Focus. In his four healthy seasons, Sports Info Solutions charged Funchess with 20 drops. He had drop rates of 11 percent or worse in three of those seasons. Drops were a big problem coming out of Michigan, too, with a three-year total of 20 drops.

But, with the top receivers plucked off what was a bad free-agent market, general manager Brian Gutekunst elected to take the plunge on a receiver with some proven production and a hard-to-miss trait.

"I do like tall, long athletes," Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine.

In two career meetings, Funchess caught 3-of-4 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in Carolina’s 37-29 win over Green Bay in 2015 and 1-of-4 passes for 19 yards in Carolina’s 31-24 victory in 2017.

NFL FREE AGENCY

Williams would like to return to Packers

A bargain at each position on offense

A bargain at each position on defense

Here’s why Packers didn’t make a big splash at ILB

Falcons have 10 No. 1 picks starting on offense; how about Packers?

‘Real’ interest in Sanders before he signed with Saints

A potential reunion with Matthews?

Gurley’s demise shows peril of paying Jones

Vitale picks Patriots over Packers

Strong draft class conspires against free-agent receivers

Free agency in the NFC North

Clear winner in NFL free agency? Defenders

After signings, a new seven-round mock draft

Packers retain “Big Dog” Lewis

Who’s left on Packers Central’s Top 60 free agents?

In linebacker swap, Goodson joins Browns

Ice-cold receiver market through first two days

Bulaga says goodbye … and so does Martinez

Brady in Tampa Bay means Rodgers vs. Brady III

Packers keep Lazard, Sullivan other EFRAs

Bulaga gets $10 million per season from Chargers

Martinez gets $10 million per season from Giants

Fackrell gets opportunity with Giants

Hello, Rick Wagner; goodbye, Bryan Bulaga

Hello, Christian Kirksey; goodbye, Blake Martinez

It’s a big step back at right tackle

Source: No extension forthcoming for Clark

Graham gets $8 million per season from Bears (really!)

Financial breakdowns on Kirksey, Wagner

Examining the 14 with franchise tags