Clutch Packers Advance to NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Friday, veteran defensive back Tramon Williams proclaimed with the widest of smiles that the Green Bay Packers were “the worst 13-3 team in the world.”

Make that the worst 14-3 team that will be playing for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Packers, who had sputtered through a five-game winning streak to clinch the No. 2 seed, held on for dear life to beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in Sunday night’s NFC Divisional playoff game. With that, the Packers will have their rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. On Nov. 24, Green Bay was demolished 37-8.

“I still like our chances,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. “I think we have the makeup to bounce back from these kind of things and put ourselves in a position to potentially come back here and play again.”

Green Bay hasn’t lost since that game, though its sixth consecutive win wound up being the usual high-wire act. The Packers escaped. First, with Seattle having the ball with a chance to take the lead, they got a third-down sack by Preston Smith to force a punt. Then, on third-and-8 with 2:19 remaining, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a gain of 32. Adams lined up in the right slot and beat rookie corner Ugo Amadi. Still, Green Bay needed one more first down. On third-and-9, Rodgers fired a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham against the blitz. Graham made the catch and got the first down – a play that withstood a pair of replays.

Rodgers took three knees to run out the clock.

Rodgers didn’t have a monster game but it was one of his more efficient performances of the season. He was 16-of-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Adams was the prime beneficiary with eight catches for 160 yards – a franchise playoff record.

Wilson threw for 277 yards for Seattle.

Green Bay struck first. On third-and-7, Rodgers fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Adams. Adams took a couple steps to the post, then took his route to the corner. In the process, he lost cornerback Tre Flowers for the score. The Packers extended their lead to 28-10 midway through the third quarter on another superlative Rodgers-to-Adams connection against Flowers. First, it was the route – a post-corner that freed up Adams for the catch at the 20. Adams then used a wicked open-field move to outrun Flowers to the end zone. It was the NFL version of a basketball player’s dunk putting a hapless defender on a poster.

In between, Aaron Jones scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs – touchdowns Nos. 20 and 21 on the season.

These were the Seahawks and this was Russell Wilson at quarterback, so they weren’t going down without a fight. Green Bay led 21-3 at halftime but Seattle charged right down the field to open the second half to score, with Marshawn Lynch pounding it in from the 1. The Adams touchdown rebuild the 18-point margin but Wilson turned in a virtuoso drive in which he completed passes for 48 yards and scrambled for 26 more. The touchdown came on an extended play, with Wilson hitting receiver Tyler Lockett for a 7-yard score.

The Seahawks forced a three-and-out, with linebacker Bobby Wagner breaking up a third-down pass, and Wilson kept the momentum going. The former Wisconsin star was magnificent, including a 16-yard checkdown to running back Travis Homer delivered just before he was sandwiched between a pair of defenders. Lynch scored again from the 1, making it 28-23 with 9:33 remaining. Seattle coach Pete Carroll went for 2 but cornerback Jaire Alexander blitzed from the slot and decked Wilson to keep it a five-point game.

Green Bay got close to scoring range on Rodgers’ 14-yard scramble but he was sacked on third-and-9 from the 40 by Shaquem Griffin. Green Bay punted the ball back to Seattle with 5 minutes to play.