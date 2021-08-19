August 19, 2021
Packers’ Alternate Uniforms Turn Back Clock to 1950s

“The throwback and alternate jersey help highlight our tremendous history,” Packers President Mark Murphy wrote recently.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers Pro Shop scooped the team’s announcement of the Green Bay Packers’ new, alternate third jersey.

The Packers unveiled a 1950s-style uniform as their throwback for the upcoming season.

The team mostly wore blue and gold uniforms – the team’s previous throwbacks – throughout the Curly Lambeau era. It wasn’t until Gene Ronzani was hired as coach in 1950 that green became the primary color. As Ronzani put it, “We are the Green Bay Pacakers.”

That would be Ronzani's one and only solid contribution to the franchise. He went 14-31-1 in four seasons. His best season was 1952, when Green Bay went merely 6-6.

Photos from PackersProShop.com

The Packers wore the blue-and-gold unis from 2015 through 2019. They did not wear a throwback uniform last season. Prior to that, they wore blue uniforms with blue numerals inside a gold circle, outfits based on the jerseys worn in 1929, when they won their first NFL championship.

“The throwback and alternate jersey have become very popular with our fans (and our players love playing in them), and they help highlight our tremendous history,” Murphy wrote in his monthly column at Packers.com.

That uniform history was outlined by Packers.com historican Cliff Christl.

“When Gene Ronzani replaced Curly Lambeau as Packers coach in 1950,” Christl wrote, “he introduced two new sets of uniforms. One was a Kelly green jersey with large gold numbers and matching pants with a one-inch gold stripe down the side. The other was a gold jersey with green numbers and green stripes. What's more, the two uniforms were worn interchangeably.”

