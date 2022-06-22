Packers Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The last of 12 practices open to fans will be the second joint practice against the New Orleans Saints.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including Family Night, 12 Green Bay Packers training camp practices will be open to fans, the team announced on Wednesday.

The first practice of camp will be held on July 27. Coach Matt LaFleur has not set starting times but these practices will be open to the public and held at Ray Nitschke Field.

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Saturday, July 30

Monday, Aug. 1

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 5 (Family Night, 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 7

Monday, Aug. 8

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Friday, Aug. 12: Preseason Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 (joint practices against New Orleans Saints)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (joint practices against New Orleans Saints)

Friday, Aug. 19: Preseason Game 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25: Preseason Game 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m.

The Aug. 17 practice against the Saints will be the final one open to fans. In the event of inclement weather, practices will move inside the Don Hutson Center and be closed to the public.

Family Night will be a modified version of a typical training camp practice. It will include a fireworks show at the end. Fans can enter the stadium at 5:30 p.m., warmups will begin at 7 p.m. and practice will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, at $10 apiece, will go on sale on Wednesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. They will be available only via Ticketmaster.com.

This will be the 77th training camp in franchise history, a tradition started by Curly Lambeau in 1946. For the third consecutive year, the team will not call St. Norbert College its training camp home. This time, it will be due to upgrades of SNC’s residence halls. Prior to COVID in 2020, the team had called SNC its training camp home since 1958.

Rookies will report to camp on Friday, July 22, and veterans will report on Tuesday, July 26. The annual shareholders meeting will be held in Lambeau Field at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

