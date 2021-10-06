Packers Are 25th in Hall of Famer’s Rankings

The Packers are 25th, up four spots from last week, in the stat-based rankings devised by Troy Aikman.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, winners of three straight, are still being dinged in the Aikman Efficiency Ratings by their dismal Week 1 performance against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers are 25th, up four spots from last week, in the stat-based rankings published weekly by The33rdTeam.com.

The Aikman Efficiency Ratings measure seven categories of performance on offense and defense. Devised by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in 2005 and compiled by SportRadar, “they provide a better measure of the qualities that win football games than simply total yards gained, the method used by the NFL to rank offenses and defenses.”

Offensively, the Packers rank 21st but have clawed their way up the past three weeks. Their score of 84.1 lags just behind the league average of 85.5.

Defensively, while the Packers rank sixth in total defense by the league’s yardage-based measuring stick, they’re only 27th in Aikman’s ratings. Their score of 55.4 remains well behind the league average of 64.7.

A big problem is Green Bay’s play in the red zone. The Packers are 20th in red-zone offense after being historically great last season and are last in red-zone defense.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who the Packers will face on Sunday, are 18th on offense (compared to 22nd in the league rankings) and seventh defensively (second in league rankings).

Of note, there are four teams that rank in the top 10 on offense and defense: Arizona, Baltimore, Cleveland and Buffalo. The Packers face three of those teams – No. 1-ranked Buffalo the exception.

The Packers rank much higher in the Packer Central Composite Power Rankings.

