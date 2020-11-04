Packers at 49ers Injury Report: Jones, Bakhtiari Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the Green Bay Packers’ best players, running back Aaron Jones and left David Bakhtiari, are questionable for Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

Bakhtiari, the team’s All-Pro left tackle, has missed the last two games (chest). He was listed as questionable before both of those games.

Jones is at least trending the right way after missing the last two games (calf). Before last week’s game against Minnesota, the Packers listed Jones as out.

“It’s a game-time deal,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said before the team departed on Wednesday. “It’s a finicky deal and you’ve just got to have everybody ready, coach everybody like a starter and, whoever’s in, let’s go. I think that’s the way you always have to handle any injury in any time that anybody might have to jump in at a moment’s notice.”

If Jones can’t play, the Packers would face the 49ers with a paper-thin backfield of only practice-squad player Dexter Williams, who carried five times last year as a rookie, and Tyler Ervin, a running back by trade but more of a receiver.

“Tyler is a unique position because he can play wide receiver, he can play running back, he’s played both in games,” Hackett said as part of the accompanying video. “It’s something that we knew might happen at some point or we may want to put him back there.”

Starting cornerback Kevin King will miss a fourth consecutive game. With safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott out, expect the Packers to promote undrafted rookie Henry Black to the 53-man roster on Thursday. The Packers also can add linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (core) from injured reserve, if they’re ready.

Packers Injury Report

Out: CB Kevin King (quad), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder).

Questionable: David Bakhtiari (chest), S Raven Greene (oblique), RB Aaron Jones (calf), T Rick Wagner (knee).

49ers Injury Report

Out: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring).

Questionable: WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin).