Packers at Chiefs: Two X-Factors

Looking beyond the top stars, these two players will have key roles for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will try to extend their winning streak to eight games on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs by doing what they’ve rarely done over the past 14 seasons.

Win without Aaron Rodgers.

Looking beyond the obvious names like Jordan Love, these two players – one on each side of the ball – will play key roles in this game between teams that have advanced to conference championship games the past two seasons.

Offense: RB AJ Dillon

On paper, the Chiefs’ run defense is as soft as a golden retriever puppy. Kansas City is 28th with 4.64 yards allowed per carry. However, it allowed 2.9 yards per rush vs. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and 3.6 yards per carry on Monday against the Giants. Powered by rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, the Chiefs have shown some improved fight.

To make life easier for Love in his starting debut, there’s little doubt Packers coach Matt LaFleur will want to come out running with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Both players are averaging 4.5 yards per carry. In three of the past five games, Dillon has been the hot hand – 5.4 yards per carry vs. Pittsburgh, 5.4 vs. Chicago and 4.9 vs. Washington.

“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark,” Dillon said. “I talk about that a lot. It’s what we say. Sometimes, it might come out of the receiver room or special teams or wherever, but we’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains and get the offense going. If we can do that in the running back room, then we’ll be off to a good start.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon is one of 38 running backs with at least 65 carries. He is seventh with 3.38 yards after contact per attempt. However, for all their defensive flaws, the Chiefs have tackled very well. Their missed-tackle rate is 7.8 percent, third-best in the NFL. They missed a total of only three tackles vs. the Titans and Giants the past two weeks, according to SportRadar.

A successful running game would be hugely important. First, it would keep Love in favorable down-and-distance situations. Second, LaFleur’s offense is based on plays that look alike. If Jones and Dillon can get rolling, it will open up the play-action and bootleg games. Rodgers is going to the Hall of Fame, and the 37-year-old relishes every play he makes with his legs. However, because of his athleticism, Love will bring an element to the offense that LaFleur hasn’t been able to use in his three seasons. However, those bootlegs work only when they’re set up by the running game. That makes the powerful Dillon a key player.

Defense: CB Eric Stokes

The Chiefs are one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL, with Patrick Mahomes ranking second in the league in attempts. His favorite receiver is Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL with 64 receptions.

Perhaps the fastest player in the NFL, so many of his receptions are easy pickings. Defenses are terrified of giving up a 70-yard touchdown, and for good reason. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he has 22 plays of at least 50 yards – 20 of which have gone for touchdowns. Through his 82 career games, he’s third in NFL history with 72 receptions of 25-plus yards, behind only Randy Moss (82) and Julio Jones (73). To avoid the big play, defenses give away so many 10-yard catches. In the last four games, Hill has 34 catches. None have been for 20-plus yards and he’s averaged less than 10 yards per catch in each game.

Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes is one of the fastest players in the league, too. He could allow defensive coordinator Joe Barry to be just a bit more aggressive.

“I think that’s a slippery slope when you do that with Hill just because he is so explosive and so dangerous and so fast,” Barry said. “But that’s kind of our style and our approach, anyway, is that we’re going to keep a nice umbrella and nice shell over the top of everything and make you earn everything. That’s kind of the way we approach every single week.”

Green Bay has allowed 20 completions of 20-plus yards, sixth-fewest in the NFL. The Chiefs are only 14th with 25 completions of 20-plus yards. There’s little doubt Mahomes will want to test the rookie with his No. 1 receiver.

Related Story: Three Reasons to Worry