Packers at Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Here's your weekly viewing information, plus a bunch of quick-hitting notes, as the Green Bay Packers (13-3) get ready to face the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will close the regular season on Sunday at the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for noon at Ford Field. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus some other notes.

What Channel for Packers vs. Lions?

TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren).

Satellite: SIRIUS: 119 (GB), 135 (Det.). XM: 384 (GB), 229 (Det.). SXM App: 811 (GB), 810 (Det.).

History Lessons

Including a 35-17 victory in Week 2 in which Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns, the Packers lead the series 103-72-7. It’s their most wins against any franchise, one more than they own vs. Chicago. They’ve also won both playoff matchups. Green Bay is 5-0 vs. Detroit under coach Matt LaFleur. With another win, LaFleur would improve to 40-9 as coach, tied with Mike Ditka for most wins by a coach over a span of three seasons in NFL history.

Did You Know?

- Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is the only player in the NFL with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 10-plus touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. Detroit’s Jamaal Williams, Jones’ former backfield teammate, is one of six running backs with 600-plus scrimmage yards each of the past five seasons.

- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has posted six consecutive games with two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. If he does it again, he would break a tie with Hall of Famer Don Meredith for second-most in NFL history. Tom Brady set the record with nine in 2010.

- Over the last five games, Green Bay’s Davante Adams ranks second with 45 receptions while Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown is third with 43. A fourth-round rookie, he has more receptions during that span than his older brother, Green Bay’s Equanimeous St. Brown, has (35) since entering the NFL in 2018.

- Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell leads the NFL with 101 solo tackles. No Packers player has led the NFL in solo stops since at least 1994, according to Pro Football Reference.

NFL Power Rankings

The Quarterbacks

Packers: Aaron Rodgers will get a chance to make his closing arguments in the NFL MVP race. How long he’ll play is unknown but he’s on one of his legendary rolls. In his last six games, he’s thrown 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions. After throwing 20 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in six division games last season – most touchdowns in NFL history without a pick – he’s thrown 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. Talk about nuking the North: Rodgers has more touchdown passes in division play this season than four teams have for their entire season.

Lions: It appears Jared Goff is on track to start after sitting out the loss at Seattle due to injury. That means it won’t be a matchup between friends and former teammates Rodgers and Tim Boyle. In 13 starts, Goff has completed 67.0 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions. In three starts, Boyle has completed 64.9 percent of his passes with three touchdowns vs. six interceptions.

Boyle threw three interceptions in a 51-29 loss to Seattle last week.

“It’s always on me. It’s always on me,” Boyle said after the game. “It’s accuracy, it’s decision-making, it’s timing. All three of them are on me. That’s something that I have to assess with myself. Our turnovers, I can’t keep doing that to the team. Ultimately, a quarterback touches the ball every down and I have to be smart with the football. I have to continue to create a plan when things break down. Being able to move in the pocket, being able to see different things, I think that’s kind of where I got in trouble tonight. Three interceptions, you can’t do that. You’re never going to have an opportunity when you turn the ball over three times in a game.”

As is the case with most young quarterbacks – especially those playing on rebuilding teams – it’s been a struggle for Boyle. Lions coach Dan Campbell on Monday praised Boyle for his grasp of the offense and adjustments. There were times, though, when Boyle played too fast, which meant some off-target throws and missed opportunities.

“I think a lot of that is what he learned under the guy (Aaron Rodgers) he was with in Green Bay,” Campbell said of Boyle needing to slow down a tick. “The guy plays pretty fast, so I think that’s been the clock in his head. Sometimes in a game when it may get just a little bit fuzzy, while he’s still on, the clock in his head is telling him, ‘Go, go. Throw it. Throw it.’ And, if you hold just a tick longer, it will help you, whereas, some other quarterbacks, if you slow down more than you already are, we’re going to be in trouble (and) that’s a sack. I think there are some good things in there, I really do. I think he’s a quick thinker and I think he’s going to learn from this and be better for it.”