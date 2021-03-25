Packers Take Athletic Alabama DT in Draft Network Mock

In a separate mock draft for The Draft Network, the Packers landed the winner of the Butkus Award.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Monday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attended Alabama’s pro day.

One of the main characters from the event was Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. He was Green Bay’s first-round pick in Kyle Crabbs’ latest mock draft for The Draft Network.

“The Packers are always a tough team to mock for,” Crabbs wrote. “You'd love to give them a wide receiver, but the team is inevitably going to covet the trenches and secondary ahead of wide receiver play in the real draft. WIth Christian Barmore, the Packers get a player who doesn't have to tackle a big role right away but is someone who should be able to provide disruptive reps with his quickness and the talent of the other rushers in the Packers' defensive front.”

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Barmore ran his 40 in 4.93 seconds, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. He is coming off a season in which he recorded eight sacks and three forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 12 pressures in the two playoff games. Green Bay could use a playmaking defensive tackle to pair with Kenny Clark.

In the second round, the Packers selected a receiver.

Earlier in the week, The Draft Network’s Joe Marino sent Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to the Packers. Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2020, was a consensus first-team All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. In 25 games the past two seasons, he had 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, one interception and an impressive five forced fumbles. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he’s the size of a traditional safety.

“While he’s a smaller linebacker, that doesn’t mean he isn’t physical and willing to take on blocks and play off contact,” was part of Marino’s analysis.