Packers-Bears Injury Report: Alexander Practices Again

Al-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has strung together back-to-back practices after missing the last eight games with a shoulder injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander practiced again on Thursday, an encouraging sign that he was able to stack back-to-back days together.

Alexander suffered a severe shoulder injury against Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 and has missed the last eight games. Coming out of the bye, Alexander returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited to individual drills during his two practices as the team not only eases him back into action but gauges what he can handle.

“It’s good that he can get back out there with the guys and they get a chance to see him move around, that Jaire has that spark in his step,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said after Thursday’s practice. “I think that’s comfort for me and comfort for the other guys. They see him out there with him and that’s a plus for me.”

Alexander not only is a premier player but a team captain. Getting him back would be a huge lift for a defense that has been strong, anyway, ranking fifth in points allowed and eighth in opponent passer rating.

“He’s here, he’s in the building, he’s around,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said after practice. “It’s been nice to interject him back into football, just because of the juice and natural passion that he brings. Yesterday was a good day; today was a good day. It’s phenomenal and exciting with the potential of getting him back because he’s special.”

Randall Cobb didn’t practice for a second consecutive day and won’t be practicing or playing anytime soon. He suffered a core-muscle injury against the Rams two weeks ago. Coach Matt LaFleur labeled it “pretty significant” on Thursday.

With Cobb ranking third on the team in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for first in touchdowns, it’s a loss for the offense. But the Packers were No. 1 in the NFL in scoring with Cobb toiling in Houston last year.

“We’ve done it before. It’s not anything new,” fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “We’ve had guys go down in that room. Every one of us has been down at some point and we’ve all had to step up and play. It’s not a difference. I missed some time, Allen (Lazard) has missed some time, Davante (Adams) has missed time, EQ (Equanimeous St. Brown) has missed time. So, everybody that’s playing right now has missed time and we’ve been pretty good at it. So, next-man-up mentality, and that’s how we approach it.”

Cobb was at his best on the money downs. On third down, he caught 12-of-17 passes with 10 first downs and two touchdowns. Adams has more receptions and first downs, but Cobb was more efficient in terms of catch and first-down percentages.

“He’s been around here for 10 years, and he’s been super-productive, especially on third down,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously, having that veteran guy that has the trust, we’re missing that. He’s a leader on and off the field, a coach on and off the field, but he’s still around, so it’s not like he disappeared. We’ll be OK.”

Cornerback Kevin King, who has played in only half the games and just more than one-third of the defensive snaps, was full participation and seems to be on track to play.

For Chicago, star running back David Montgomery went from did not participate to limited.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (hamstring).

Full: CB Kevin King (hip/knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Bears Injury Report

DNP: QB Andy Dalton (left hand), OLB Trevis Gipson (illness), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), CB Teez Tabor (illness).

Limited: DL Angelo Blackson (knee), DL Akiem Hicks (ankle), OLB Cassius Marsh (knee), RB David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute), WR Allen Robinson (limited), RB Damien Williams (calf).

Full: Mario Edwards (ribs), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), QB Justin Fields (ribs), ILB Christian Jones (back), K Cairo Santos (illness).