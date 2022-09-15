Packers-Bears Injury Report: Bakhtiari DNP, as Planned

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Thursday, though that was part of the plan and not a sign of another setback for the Green Bay Packers’ five-time All-Pro left tackle.

“Even when he is fully back in terms of into the lineup, he’s not going to practice three days in a row,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Bakhtiari was one of three players to not practice. For a second consecutive day, starting left guard Jon Runyan was held out due to a concussion. He stretched behind his teammates but did not join them on Clarke Hinkle Field. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis got his usual Thursday rest day.

Receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who were inactive for Sunday’s loss at the Vikings, were limited participation for a second consecutive day. Linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Keisean Nixon, who suffered shoulder injuries against the Vikings, were full participation for a second consecutive day.

The offensive line situation will be the big story heading into Sunday’s game. If Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Runyan are out, the Packers would line up against the Bears with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, rookie Zach Tom at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. The depth would be provided by three rookies: third-round guard Sean Rhyan, seventh-round tackle Rasheed Walker and seventh-round tackle Caleb Jones.

Packers-Bears Thursday Injury Report

Packers

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Jon Runyan (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle).

Full: RG Jake Hanson (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

Bears

DNP: WR Velus Jones (hamstring), RB Khari Blasingame (personal).

Full: OT Riley Reiff (shoulder).