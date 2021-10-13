Packers-Bears Injury Report: Jenkins, Myers Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line could be at closer to full strength for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Standout Elgton Jenkins, who missed the last three games with an injured ankle, and rookie center Josh Myers, who was out last week because of a finger injury, practiced on Wednesday. Myers was full participation and Jenkins was limited.

“We’d love to see them there on Sunday because we’re going to need them,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “This is a really sound and physically gifted defense. It’s going to be a very, very physical football game. We need to be at our best in order to come out on top.”

Assuming both players are back in the lineup, the question is where Jenkins will play. Will it be at left tackle, where he started the first two games? Or will it be back at left guard, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season? Yosh Nijman has played well in Jenkins’ place the past three weeks but the Bears’ best defenders are their outside linebackers, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who have combined for 9.5 sacks. Quinn, with 4.5 sacks, generally is the defender who faces the left tackle.

“I feel good about the way we’re trending and the things we’ve accomplished,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of the state of the offense. “We’re starting to get a little healthier, maybe, on that side of the ball and, hopefully, one week away from getting Marquez [Valdes-Scantling back from injured reserve]. So, good things are coming.”

Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) were the two players who didn’t practice. LaFleur said he’d give King the week to get ready after he missed most of the fourth quarter at Cincinnati.

For Chicago, starting right tackle Germain Ifedi (knee) and backup outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (pectoral) were placed on injured reserve. Fifth-year player Elijah Wilkinson will replace Ifedi in the starting lineup. He started 26 games for Denver the previous three seasons.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: Dennis Kelly (back), CB Kevin King (shoulder).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (rest), WR Randall Cobb (Rest), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), S Vernon Scott (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Full: DT Jack Heflin (ankle), C Josh Myers (finger).

Bears Injury Report

DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (rest), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quad), ILB Caleb Johnson (knee), OLB Khalil Mack (foot), WR Allen Robinson (ankle).

Limited: ILB Christian Jones (back), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), RB Damien Williams (foot/knee).

Full: DB Xavier Crawford (back), QB Justin Fields (ribs/knee), ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) DB Duke Shelley (ankle), ILB Danny Trevathan (knee).

Roster Move