Packers-Bears Injury Report: King Remains Limited

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Starting cornerback Kevin King, a surprise inactive last week, was limited participation on Thursday for a second consecutive day with a shoulder injury.

Coach Matt LaFleur spoke hopefully about King’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“I think he’s in a good spot right now,” LaFleur said. “So, we’ll see how he progresses. You know, he’s still got another day and then, shoot we’ve got three days until game time. But I like where he’s at right now.”

The Packers have been relatively healthy all season, in general, and that’s mostly true in the secondary. Of Green Bay’s preferred quintet of cornerbacks King and Jaire Alexander, nickel Tramon Williams and safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, only Savage (two games; ankle) had missed a game until last week.

“We’ve talked through all the possible scenarios, and that’s where a guy like Tramon, his flexibility allows you to that where he can play in a variety of spots,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “He has just so much experience that you can put him in a certain spot, similar to what happened last weekend, that he was able to step in and do some good things for us without really getting that many practice reps. We’ll see how it plays with Kevin, and that’s something ultimately by either late tomorrow or some point on Saturday we’ll have a pretty good idea, pretty firm plan on how we want the rotation to work out.”

For Chicago, kickoff returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was added to the injury report as limited participation with a head injury. He is averaging more than 30 yards per kickoff return and has seven touchdowns in seven seasons.

Video: Chicago's best players on defense

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: CB Josh Jackson (personal), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (toe), RT Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist), CB Kevin King (shoulder), FB Danny Vitale (calf).

Full: WR Geronimo Allison (knee), CB Tony Brown (heel), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), G Billy Turner (knee), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

BEARS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (foot), ILB Danny Trevathan (elbow), WR Javon Wims (knee).

Limited: WR Cordarrelle Patterson (head).

Full: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring).

