Packers-Bears Tickets Third-Most Expensive of Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the worst teams in the NFL. Ticket prices, however, perfectly fit the rivalry.

According to data from SI Tickets, the average ticket price for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field is $466.17. That makes the game the third-most expensive on the NFL’s Week 13 schedule, even though the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest ticket in the house was $126 for an upper-deck, corner-of-the-end-zone seat. Want to avoid the nosebleeds? Seats in Section 128, which are in the corner of the end zone but on the lower level, start at $287. There are a couple seats in Section 101, which is the corner of the end zone where Aaron Rodgers proclaimed his ownership of the Bears. Those are in Row 4 and cost $480.

Sections 108 and 110 are on each side of midfield and behind the Packers’ bench. Tickets in those sections range from $322 to $728.

“I’ve been hearing it from fans for 15 years down there, so I don’t expect anything to be different,” Rodgers said this week. “I have a lot of respect for the city of Chicago and the sports fans. I grew up, said it many times, watching WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while. I have a lot of respect for the city and the legacy of excellence that the team and the region has. I always enjoy playing against the Bears.”

With the Packers practically eliminated from playoff contention after losing for the seventh time in eight games on Sunday night in Philadelphia, ticket prices for playoff reservations have crashed. The average Super Bowl reservation is $86, down about 90 percent from the Week 1 price of $869.

Last week, lower-level end-zone tickets were $56 for the divisional round, $99 for the conference championship and $132 for the Super Bowl. Now, those prices are $35, $61 and $81, respectively.

Three teams have Super Bowl reservations with prices topping $1,000 for lower-level end zone. San Francisco’s price of $1,441 is by far the most expensive. The Bears and Texans have the cheapest at $15.

After Sunday’s game against Chicago, the Packers will have their bye before facing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Dec. 19. Standing-room spots are starting at $60 and midfield behind the Green Bay bench ranges from $121 to in excess of $1,000.

