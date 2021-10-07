Packers-Bengals Injury Report: Myers Joins Stars on Sideline

For the Bengals, star running back Joe Mixon was one of four players who did not practice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had the makings of a darned good offensive line on the north end of the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday.

While their teammates gathered at the south end of the team’s indoor practice facility for stretching, left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins and center Josh Myers went to the side to begin their rehab work.

Three-fifths of Green Bay’s preferred starting offensive line didn’t practice. Bakhtiari, of course, is on the physically unable to perform list following last year’s torn ACL. Jenkins has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Myers, who has practiced and played through an injured finger the past three weeks, was out, as well.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice as the team continues to gather the input of specialists regarding his shoulder injury. He almost certainly won’t play on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Fellow cornerback Kevin King was limited after missing the last two games with a concussion.

For the Bengals, star running back Joe Mixon was one of four players who did not practice.

“You'd like to see some full-speed work later in the week,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said when asked what Mixon needs to do to play against the Packers. “We'll back Joe down earlier in the week, just to make sure we allow him to rest that ankle.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LT/LG Elgton Jenkins (ankle), C Josh Myers (finger).

Limited: DT Jack Heflin (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (limited), CB Kevin King (concussion), OLB Chauncey Rivers (knee).

Full: ILB Krys Barnes (concussion), RB AJ Dillon (back), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Isaac Yiadom (quad).

Bengals Injury Report

DNP: C Trey Hopkins (knee), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), G D’Ante Smith (illness), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee).

Limited: CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (ribs), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), WR Mike Thomas (ankle).

Full: S Jessie Bates (neck), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (trap).

