Packers Bring Back Former Running Back Dexter Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are bringing back former running back Dexter Williams, according to a source. He was among a score of players who worked out for the team on Tuesday.

The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.

A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019, Williams can mostly hit the ground running from a schematic perspective.

Williams got his big chance at San Francisco in 2020. With Dillon sidelined due to COVID and Jamaal Williams out after being deemed a high-risk contact, Williams was elevated from the practice squad. He carried twice for 8 yards before suffering an injury that ended his night. He never saw the ball the rest of the season.

He failed to make the roster last season, losing out to then-rookie Hill for the third spot behind Jones and Dillon.

“I think for him, it probably just took him a little bit longer to process the offense in the beginning, and now that he has, he doesn’t make the same mistakes and errors he used to,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last summer. “So, what that has done is allowed him to play a lot faster, not get out there and think about here’s what I need to do or what’s going on. Now his awareness is a lot better so now he can play at a faster speed and make good decisions. I thought he played pretty well.”

Williams had five stints on practice squads last season – two with the Giants, two with the Browns and one with the Dolphins. He spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in June but did not record any stats.

Off the field, Williams has become a champion in the battle against myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that struck his mom in 2004.

“Me and my mom have been wanting to spread information about myasthenia gravis,” Williams told Packer Central last year. “Just growing up, we didn’t know. We couldn’t pinpoint exactly what was going on that was wrong with her. We had to go to different doctors to find out. He’s finding something different or she’s finding something different. It was a lot of visiting different doctors. Nobody knew what was going on. Finally, we were able to piece the puzzle together and found out it was myasthenia gravis.”