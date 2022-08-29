Packers’ Bubble Players Face Uneasy Wait

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The bubble is about to burst. Hearts will be broken. Dreams will be dashed.

Tuesday is the cruelest date on the NFL calendar. With the Green Bay Packers and the NFL’s other 31 teams having to cut their rosters to the 53-man limit by the 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, the professional careers of hundreds of players will be come to an abrupt end. While many will find their way onto a practice squad or perhaps some other team’s 53-man roster, numerous players will never step onto an NFL playing field again.

For the Packers, who were at 78 players for Monday’s practice, 25 players will get a dreaded invite to talk to coach Matt LaFleur and/or general manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday.

“Every guy that gets released, I think it’s only fair to them that I get a chance to speak with them,” LaFleur said. “That’s how we operate, whether it’s this time of the year or really any time of the year. You definitely want to thank them for all the hard work and the effort that they’ve put in. It’s an emotional time for these guys. It was emotional with Ty [Summers] yesterday. You’ve got a lot of respect for what they’ve done and the effort they put in and the teammates they are. It’s a tough situation to be in, but it’s kind of the nature of the beast.”

On Wednesday, the Packers can form their 16-man practice squad. But for at least nine players, they’ll continue their training at home in hopes of getting an opportunity that’s not guaranteed.

“Even on this team, Rasul’s been cut before, Lazard, Bobby’s been cut,” receiver Samori Toure said of Packers starters Rasul Douglas, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan. “It’s definitely not what I want but, if it happens, I’m not going to be super-beat-up about it. I’m going to look at it like, ‘All right, this is part of my story.’”

Here is one final look at the roster bubbles, with the thoughts of some of those players who will spend Tuesday on the edge of their seats.