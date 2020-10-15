Packers-Bucs Thurs. Injury Report: King DNP Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even with a bye week, the Green Bay Packers’ roster won’t be fully healthy for Sunday’s NFC showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the second consecutive day, cornerback Kevin King did not practice on Thursday. King played 30 of 70 defensive snaps in the Week 4 game against Atlanta before dropping out with an injured quad. After getting the bye week to help recover, King hasn’t participated in any of the three practices this week.

He’ll get one more chance on Friday.

King’s presence would be, well, big, against 6-foot-5 receiver Mike Evans, who has six touchdown catches on the season and at least one in every game.

If King can't play, the Packers don't have anyone with the size to combat Evans' towering stature.

“If Kevin can’t go, that can present a problem,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “That’s one of the reasons Mike Evans has been as good as he’s been good is because he’s that combination of this is a polished route runner, he’s smart and knows how to get open, has a great catch radius and the ability with the size to be able to go up and, he can be double covered or he could have a guy hanging on him, and he’s still going to make a play. (Tom) Brady does a good job of essentially throwing guys open, so, yeah, it’s a challenge for us. This is a pretty deep receiving corps. Whether Kevin plays or not, this is a huge challenge for us.”

After intercepting five passes last season, King has allowed only 10 catches this season, according to Pro Football Reference. According to Pro Football Focus, of 99 cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps, King ranks 10th in snaps per reception allowed.

Receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were full participation for a second consecutive day.

For the Buccaneers, their star receiver tandem of Evans and Chris Godwin appear on course to play. Both were limited participation; Evans did not practice on Wednesday.

“I’m definitely feeling much better than going into a Thursday night game after I rolled my ankle pretty bad,” Evans told Buccaneers beat reporters after practice. “The time off has been helpful [and] the trainers have been doing a great job. [I] got to practice a little bit today – still some soreness, but nothing that I can't play through. I definitely will play through it. Hopefully, I come out clean this game, I'll be able to recover even more, finally be able to practice full throughout the week and do my normal routine. I’m feeling better – definitely much better than last week.”

Packers Injury Report

Full: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), ILB Krys Barnes (shoulder), DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion).

Limited: OLB Rashan Gary (ankle).

DNP: DT Montravius Adams (knee), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), CB Kevin King (quad), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Buccaneers Injury Report

Full: WR Justin Watson (chest).

Limited: LB Lavonte David (knee), CB Carlton Davis (abdomen), WR Mike Evans (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

DNP: DL Khalil Davis (ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (knee).