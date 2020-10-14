SI.com
Packers-Bucs Wed. Injury Report: King DNP; Adams, Clark Full Participation

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Kevin King will be the name to watch on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report this week.

The 6-foot-3 King would seem to be the obvious man to match against Mike Evans in Sunday’s NFC showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot-5 Evans has six touchdown catches, including one in every game this season.

King played 30 of 70 defensive snaps in the Week 4 game against Atlanta before dropping out with an injured quad. After getting the bye week to heal, King didn’t practice on Monday or Wednesday.

Then again, Evans didn’t practice, either.

Coming off a season of five interceptions and 15 passes defensed – both figures dwarfed his combined production from his first two years in the NFL – King hasn’t even laid a finger on the football to start this season. That, however, doesn’t tell the full story. He’s allowed only 10 catches, according to Pro Football Reference. According to Pro Football Focus, of 99 cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps, King ranks 10th in snaps per reception allowed.

Green Bay might get two of its top players back this week. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who suffered a groin injury in the opener at Minnesota, and receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a hamstring in Week 2 against Detroit, were full participants at practice.

Adams expected to play in the Week 4 game against Atlanta. On the morning of the game, he tweeted with frustration that the training staff wouldn’t let him play.

“Hamstring feels good,” Adams said after Wednesday’s practice. “It feels even better than it was at that point, when the tweet was put out. I mean, it’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated. Obviously, I’m a competitor. I think everybody knows that. … A little frustrated when it happened, obviously, but then decided to take it down just so there were no distractions on gameday and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff.”

Packers Injury Report

Full: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion). Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), ILB Krys Barnes (shoulder), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). DNP: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), CB Kevin King (quad).

Buccaneers Injury Report

Full: WR Justin Watson (chest).

Limited: LB Lavonte David (knee), DL Khalil Davis (ankle). RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (knee).

DNP: CB Carlton Davis (abdomen), WR Mike Evans (ankle).

