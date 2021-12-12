Packers Can Clinch Playoff Berth with Unlikely Help

Three things must happen on Sunday. The most important of which, of course, is the Green Bay Packers beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday.

Based on Sunday morning’s point spreads, that probably won’t happen.

First and foremost, the Packers need to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. With Green Bay one game behind Arizona in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs, that’s practically a necessity.

Nonetheless, three things must happen for Green Bay to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

First, in the noon games, the New York Jets (3-9) must beat the visiting New Orleans Saints (5-7). The Saints have lost five in a row. The Jets have four of their last five, with that lone victory coming over woeful Houston. The Saints are 5.5-point favorites.

Next, in the afternoon games, the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) must beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers (6-6). The inconsistent Bengals lost two in a row (including at the Jets), won two in a row (blowouts of the Raiders and Steelers) and were routed last week at home by the Chargers. The 49ers’ three-game winning streak was snapped last week at Seattle. The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites.

Finally, on Sunday night, the Packers (9-3 and coming off their bye) must beat the Bears (4-8). Green Bay is the biggest favorite of the Week 14 slate and have dominated their rivals.

Green Bay is well on its way to winning its third consecutive NFC North Division title, though that will have to wait a week. The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-7 and stayed alive by holding off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. If the Packers beat the Bears, their magic number to win the division would be down to one. Next week, the Packers will visit Baltimore (8-4) and the Vikings will trek to Chicago.

The ultimate goal for the regular season is to win the No. 1 seed. Arizona is 10-2, followed by Green Bay and Tampa Bay, which are 9-3. If the Packers win out and there’s a three-way tie for the top spot, they’d be the No. 1 seed and get the coveted first-round bye. For that to happen, the Cardinals must lose at least one game, so the Packers could use a victory by the Rams (8-4) at Arizona on Monday night. Otherwise, Green Bay might have to root for former coach Mike McCarthy in Week 17.

