Packers Claim Former First-Rounder Abram Off Waivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, taking a low-risk shot at a talented, veteran defender.

Abram was the 27th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. After missing all but the first game of his rookie season due to a torn rotator cuff and labrum, Abram started all 13 appearances in 2020, all 14 of his games in 2021 and the first six games in 2022 before being demoted.

In 36 career games that include 34 starts, Abram has produced 255 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He had two interceptions in 2020 and 116 tackles in 2021. He played 202 snaps on special teams in 2020 and 2021, so he’s got familiarity with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

This past offseason, the Raiders elected not to pick up Abram’s fifth-year option. Thus, the Packers are on the hook for only about half of his $2.06 million base salary and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“High energy, physically talented,” one NFL scout said on Wednesday. “He’s an athletic box safety who’s a boom/bust tackler and can’t cover. Think poor-man’s Jamal Adams.”

For his career, according to PFF and its judgement of coverage responsibilities, Abram has allowed 11 touchdown receptions. According to the official stats, he’s broken up 12 passes.

According to PFF, 64 safeties have played at least half the defensive snaps this season. Abram ranks 46th with a missed-tackle rate of 16.1 percent while the Packers’ Darnell Savage, who was picked six spots before Abram in 2019, is 59th at 21.1 percent.

The scout said Abram is “tougher” than Savage but “maybe equally bad” as a tackler.

At the 2019 Scouting Combine, Abram measured 5-foot-11 3/8 and 205 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds. He quickly impressed with the Raiders with more than his athleticism.

“He’s wise beyond his years,” then-defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said during Abram’s rookie training camp. “He doesn’t act like a rookie. When he’s out there, he sounds like a seven- or eight-year vet. I think the players take notice of that. Just how he prepares, how he studies, how he communicates with the guys on and off the field.”

As a senior at Mississippi State, where he was teammates with Packers running back Kylin Hill and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, Abram had 99 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble to earn All-American honors.

Abram is a self-describe sneakerhead. In this video, he talks about how much he loves his dog before veering into his love of shoes.

“If Amo chewed up my shoes,” Abram said, “I think Amo would have to leave.”

Also, the Packers placed Rashan Gary on injured reserve, his season over due to a torn ACL.

More Green Bay Packers News

Is it time to play Jordan Love? Expert opinions say …

Packers sign former All-American receiver

Packers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, streak, listen, bet

Grading the Packers’ latest loss

Gary’s ACL part of painful Sunday

McCarthy excited to return to Lambeau Field

Packers star Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL

The sound of silence speaks volumes