Packers Claim Tight End With Cool Walk-On Story

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Eli Wolf off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Wolf spent four years at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Georgia for the 2019 season. He caught 13 passes for 194 yards (14.9 average) and one touchdown for the Bulldogs and 21 passes for 272 yards for his career.

Wolf went undrafted in 2020 and signed with Baltimore but failed to make the Ravens’ roster during training camp. He spent most of his rookie season on their practice squad. In 2021, Wolf was released during training camp, then spent the second half of the season on the Colts’ practice squad.

Wolf was a walk-on at Tennessee in 2015. That’s where his brother, Ethan, was also a tight end. Eli Wolf toiled for two seasons on his own dime before getting a scholarship. Coach Butch Jones found a unique way to break the news.

The brothers were supposed to square off in a one-on-one drill that Jones calls “The Circle of Life.” Just as they were about to square off in the full-contact drill, Jones blew his whistle, walked between the brothers and awarded Wolf a scholarship. His teammates erupted in celebration.

“It’s in my nature to always try to bite off a little bit more,” Eli told The Knoxville News about turning down a scholarship at Eastern Michigan to take a chance with the Volunteers. “I shot for a little bit bigger, and obviously Ethan being at Tennessee was a big reason I came here.”

Wolf arrived at Tennessee as a 205-pound walk-on.

“I remember sometimes waking up middle of the night, setting an alarm, eating a peanut butter sandwich or something quick, and drinking protein shakes three times a day,” Wolf recalled in September 2019. “The weight room was huge, too. And since I’ve gotten here, the weight room has done nothing but help me put that weight on and keep that weight on.

“It took a while, and it was hard mentally and physically to get there, but I never looked at my weight and said, ‘Hey, if I’m 220, I’m not going to be able to perform’. I always looked at it if I’m 220, I’m still going to be able to do what everybody at 240 can. I may not be as heavy but I’ll be just as strong as every tight end in the country, and I took that as a personal challenge.”

Wolf is the seventh tight end on the roster. It’s a depth chart topped by Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara and includes Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney and Alize Mack.

Because receiver Allen Lazard hasn’t signed his restricted free-agent tender and with three unsigned draft picks, no corresponding roster move will need to be made.