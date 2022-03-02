LaFleur: Rodgers Had ‘Significant’ Role in Hiring Clements

Here is what Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at the Scouting Combine about the addition of Tom Clements and other changes to his coaching staff.

INDIANAPOLIS – When cardinals – not the Arizona Cardinals – are selecting a pope, the results of each vote are broadcast via smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke means no pope has been elected. White smoke means a pope has been elected.

As the football world looks anywhere and everywhere for a clue on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future, only one thing has really given that smoke a tinge of gray.

The hiring of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach.

Clements was with the Packers from 2006 through 2016, as quarterbacks coach from 2006 through 2011, offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2014 and associate head coach from 2015 through 2016. He was with Rodgers in 2010, when he won Super Bowl MVP, and 2011 and 2014, when he won NFL MVP.

Rodgers held Clements in high regard throughout their time together. Even in 2021, Rodgers would bring up Clements unprompted during news conferences.

With Luke Getsy having gone to Chicago as offensive coordinator, coach Matt LaFleur coaxed Clements out of retirement two weeks ago to fill the void.

Why would LaFleur hire Clements, who he has no history with, other than for the sake of Rodgers? And why would Clements come out of retirement to coach Jordan Love and join a staff with which he has no ties?

Yes, Rodgers was instrumental in the hiring, LaFleur said, but it wasn’t white-smoke confirmation that the four-time MVP is set to come back for an 18th season in Green Bay.

“He had a significant role, and I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity,” LaFleur told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

LaFleur said he and Clements met over lunch before the Super Bowl.

“I think we interviewed each other to some level,” LaFleur continued. “Just the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer, and such a great communicator. He’s got such a great even-keel demeanor. Just really excited to sit in a room with him and start to go through our process, really evaluate everything that we’ve done on film and learn from him, because I know he’s been coaching this game a lot longer than I have. So, I think his ability to develop quarterbacks, no matter who’s in the room, is going to be very beneficial to the Green Bay Packer organization.”

LaFleur said he just hired three quality control coaches, so his staff is “almost complete.”

Here is what LaFleur said about some other changes to his coaching staff: