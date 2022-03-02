LaFleur: Rodgers Had ‘Significant’ Role in Hiring Clements
INDIANAPOLIS – When cardinals – not the Arizona Cardinals – are selecting a pope, the results of each vote are broadcast via smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke means no pope has been elected. White smoke means a pope has been elected.
As the football world looks anywhere and everywhere for a clue on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future, only one thing has really given that smoke a tinge of gray.
The hiring of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach.
Clements was with the Packers from 2006 through 2016, as quarterbacks coach from 2006 through 2011, offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2014 and associate head coach from 2015 through 2016. He was with Rodgers in 2010, when he won Super Bowl MVP, and 2011 and 2014, when he won NFL MVP.
Rodgers held Clements in high regard throughout their time together. Even in 2021, Rodgers would bring up Clements unprompted during news conferences.
With Luke Getsy having gone to Chicago as offensive coordinator, coach Matt LaFleur coaxed Clements out of retirement two weeks ago to fill the void.
Why would LaFleur hire Clements, who he has no history with, other than for the sake of Rodgers? And why would Clements come out of retirement to coach Jordan Love and join a staff with which he has no ties?
Yes, Rodgers was instrumental in the hiring, LaFleur said, but it wasn’t white-smoke confirmation that the four-time MVP is set to come back for an 18th season in Green Bay.
“He had a significant role, and I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity,” LaFleur told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
LaFleur said he and Clements met over lunch before the Super Bowl.
“I think we interviewed each other to some level,” LaFleur continued. “Just the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer, and such a great communicator. He’s got such a great even-keel demeanor. Just really excited to sit in a room with him and start to go through our process, really evaluate everything that we’ve done on film and learn from him, because I know he’s been coaching this game a lot longer than I have. So, I think his ability to develop quarterbacks, no matter who’s in the room, is going to be very beneficial to the Green Bay Packer organization.”
LaFleur said he just hired three quality control coaches, so his staff is “almost complete.”
Here is what LaFleur said about some other changes to his coaching staff:
On hiring Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator:
“You just look at the guy’s experience. He has such a proven track record. In my opinion, he should be a head coach in this league. Just the job he did with the Raiders last year [as interim coach] was unbelievable and getting a chance to be around him and get to know him, it’s not a secret as to why guys love being around him, love playing for him. I can tell he’s going to demand a lot from our guys, but he also cares so much just about everybody he’s working with. We’re super-excited to have a guy like that. His track record I would say it speaks for itself. I think we’re all going to benefit learning from him.”
On losing OLB coach Mike Smith to the rival Vikings:
“Those are conversations that are really tough to go through. Mike’s an outstanding football coach, and I think he’s done a hell of a job with that whole room. You guys have seen the progress a guy like Rashan Gary has made. He gets a lot out of that room and he can be tough to replace. But he had an opportunity to go to Minnesota there and got a promotion as a pass rush specialist, as well, so I wish him all the best. We’re certainly thankful for his time with us."
On replacing Mike Smith with Jason Rebrovich
“As far as Rebs (Jason Rebrovich) is concerned, he was super-impressive throughout the interview process, how detailed he was. I think he’s a guy that is going to bring a lot of energy and a lot of juice. He’s going to demand a lot from the players. I think he’s going to build those connections. You always vet people that you know and trust and have worked with, and he’s worked with a couple of our guys. Shoot, he worked with Hackett and Vrable, and those guys spoke the world of him.”
On promoting Luke Butkus to OL coach:
“He and Steno [Adam Stenavich] worked hand in hand, so their ability to develop and get the most out of really everybody in that room was super-impressive. He's a loyal guy that just rolls up his sleeves and goes to work every day, does a great job of developing a relationship with our players and, in a heightened role, is going to continue to grow and develop. He's going to have more of an input in some of the things we do schematically now, and so we’ve got to get him up to speed on that, which I think he's got a great grasp.”
On promoting Connor Lewis to assistant QBs coach:
“I've yet to meet somebody in my time in the NFL that's as knowledgeable as he is with all the rules. He’s a guy that I'm listening to constantly on the headset on game day. Just situationally, he's got such a great grasp. He does a great job of studying everything that's going on throughout the course of the league. He's a guy that, on Fridays, he gets up in front of the team and he presents some of the situations that have transpired in previous weeks around the league and shows our team. A lot of them are instances where teams make mistakes. You want to try to learn from everybody's mistakes, and he does a great job of getting up there and articulating to our team and presenting to our team. So, I just think why wouldn't you want that in the quarterback room? I know he and Aaron have a great rapport, as well, and Jordan (Love), so just excited to watch him grow and develop and learning from a guy like Tom. I think there's probably nobody better to help groom a young coach.”
On losing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Denver as head coach:
“First and foremost, a great person. But I would say I recognized it pretty early. This guy has been doing it at a high level for a really long time. He’s just a great person, a great team guy, a great communicator; brings a lot of energy to the staff, to the team. I think he’s going to do a great job.”
On losing QBs coach Luke Getsy to Chicago as offensive coordinator:
“I don’t know where to start. It all starts with the type of person that you’re getting. He’s a super-loyal dude, great family man, cares about everybody he’s around. His players feel that. I think he’s extremely detailed, he’s a really hard worker, always brings great ideas to the table, a great communicator. Certainly we’re going to miss him but I think Chicago definitely got a real guy down there, and I think it’s a matter of time before he’s standing up at this podium as a head coach.”